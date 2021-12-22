Christmas arrived a few days early for the students of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church After School Activities Program.
Monday afternoon the children and their families met at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios St., for a food, fellowship, games and gifts. The day was made extra special by a group of people program director Niesha Brown has dubbed “ASAP Angels.” Several private citizens and organizations have taken it upon themselves to ensure the children received Christmas gifts.
Teresa Ramsey of El Campo reached out to Brown last Christmas to arrange donation of gifts to each of the program’s 56 students and followed up again this year to provide for the 27 students on Brown’s current roster.
“We were looking for something nice to do for the holidays and thought this would be good to offset cutbacks in grant funding to the program. We were just looking for needs that we could meet,” Ramsey said. “It’s a good reward for the hard work of these kids keeping up with their studies and being active with the program.”
Ramsey had each of the ASAP students fill out a Christmas wish list of four items totaling around $100. She, along with 10 friends, split up the lists with some taking two or three children’s requests and making those Christmas wishes come true. Monday, the youngsters got everything on their lists and a stocking full of small treats and toys.
“I got a Barbie bike, a watch you can play games on and some chalk. The party was fun with lots of talking and singing Christmas songs. I was happy today, it was fun,” 10-year-old Brianna Jaramillo said.
In addition to the gifts students received from Ramsey and her cohorts, each child got a gift bag that was donated by AEP.
“The kids are so appreciative,” Volunteer Jeannette Macha said.
“It’s amazing to be in my position being able to receive the calls and emails about how the community still steps up for these kids,” Brown said. “I just want to help El Campo see and believe in the power of Christmas and how God can bless people who in turn bless others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.