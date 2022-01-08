Top Scholars Compete

The following St. Philip Catholic School students competed and placed in the recent Louise Invitational UIL Academic Meet. Front row, left to right: Kylan Ermis, Paisley Ott, Harper Tobola, Ethan Krasucky, Kate Lutringer, Nathan Lopez, Caleb Porter and Annie Aertker. Middle row, left to right: Hayes Cranek, Callen Tompkins, Layton Tompkins, Banker Kulak, Ethan Janak, Elizabeth Leopold, Thanh Nguyen, Breckyn Drapela and Katelyn Netardus.  Back row, left to right: David Reck, Trent Womack, Brett Bacak, Cameron Couey, Emmylika Leng, Kinley Whitington, Camille Hlavaty and Abigail Garrett.

St. Philip Catholic School students competed and placed in the recent Louise Invitational UIL Academic Meet placing in the following categories:

Second Grade Creative Writing: 1st Place Kylan Ermis, 5th place Paisley Ott

Second Grade Spelling: 2nd Place Kylan Ermis, 3rd Place Caleb Porter

Second Grade Storytelling: 6th Place Hayes Cranek

Third Grade Ready Writing: 4th Place Harper Tobola

Third Grade Storytelling: 6th Place Harper Tobola

Third Grade Music Memory: 1st Place Breckyn Drapela, 2nd Place Kate Lutringer, 3rd Place Banker Kulak

Third Grade Chess Puzzle: 1st Place Ethan Janik, 2nd Place Layton Tompkins, 3rd Place Breckyn Drapela

Fourth Grade Chess Puzzle: 1st Place Nathan Lopez

Fourth Grade Ready Writing: 2nd Place Macy Ellis, 5th Place Katelyn Netardus, 6th Place Annie Aertker

Fourth Grade Oral Reading: 1st Place Elizabeth Leopold

Fourth Grade Music Memory: 1st Place Camille Hlavaty, 2nd Place Kinley Whitington

Fifth Grade Spelling: 2nd Place Thanh Nguyen

Fifth Grade Dictionary Skills: 2nd Place Thanh Nguyen, 5th Place Brett Bacak, 6th Place Abigail Garrett

Fifth Grade Ready Writing: 3rd Place Thanh Nguyen, 6th Place Cameron Couey

Fifth Grade Chess Puzzle: 1st Place David Reck, 2nd Place Trent Womack, 3rd Place Ethan Krasucky

Fifth Grade Number Sense: 1st Place Callen Tompkins

Fifth Grade Maps Graphs and Charts: 2nd Place Abigail Garrett, 5th Place Callen Tompkins

Fifth Grade Music Memory: 1st Place Thanh Nguyen, 2nd Place Emmylika Leng, 3rd Place David Reck

