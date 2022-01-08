St. Philip Catholic School students competed and placed in the recent Louise Invitational UIL Academic Meet placing in the following categories:
Second Grade Creative Writing: 1st Place Kylan Ermis, 5th place Paisley Ott
Second Grade Spelling: 2nd Place Kylan Ermis, 3rd Place Caleb Porter
Second Grade Storytelling: 6th Place Hayes Cranek
Third Grade Ready Writing: 4th Place Harper Tobola
Third Grade Storytelling: 6th Place Harper Tobola
Third Grade Music Memory: 1st Place Breckyn Drapela, 2nd Place Kate Lutringer, 3rd Place Banker Kulak
Third Grade Chess Puzzle: 1st Place Ethan Janik, 2nd Place Layton Tompkins, 3rd Place Breckyn Drapela
Fourth Grade Chess Puzzle: 1st Place Nathan Lopez
Fourth Grade Ready Writing: 2nd Place Macy Ellis, 5th Place Katelyn Netardus, 6th Place Annie Aertker
Fourth Grade Oral Reading: 1st Place Elizabeth Leopold
Fourth Grade Music Memory: 1st Place Camille Hlavaty, 2nd Place Kinley Whitington
Fifth Grade Spelling: 2nd Place Thanh Nguyen
Fifth Grade Dictionary Skills: 2nd Place Thanh Nguyen, 5th Place Brett Bacak, 6th Place Abigail Garrett
Fifth Grade Ready Writing: 3rd Place Thanh Nguyen, 6th Place Cameron Couey
Fifth Grade Chess Puzzle: 1st Place David Reck, 2nd Place Trent Womack, 3rd Place Ethan Krasucky
Fifth Grade Number Sense: 1st Place Callen Tompkins
Fifth Grade Maps Graphs and Charts: 2nd Place Abigail Garrett, 5th Place Callen Tompkins
Fifth Grade Music Memory: 1st Place Thanh Nguyen, 2nd Place Emmylika Leng, 3rd Place David Reck
