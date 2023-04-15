A Wharton man who helped conceal a murder in 2009 is headed back to prison.
The four-year prison sentenced handed down by 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp, however, was shorted immediately by 387 days, time already served behind county jail bars. During recent plea bargain hearings, 36-year-old Michael Moreno of 1017 N. Rusk in Wharton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on March 4, 2021 and harassment by a person in a correction facility on Nov. 19, 2022.
Moreno is one of two people authorities say helped alleged Wharton County killer Ramon Yanez Vega, 21, of Wharton flee to Mexico following the Nov. 24, 2009 slaying of Houston school teacher Heladio Perales, 35, at an undisclosed Wharton home.
The teacher’s body was found stuffed into the cargo area of his Toyota 4Runner just outside Needville that day.
Moreno was sentenced to seven years in prison in March 2010 after pleading no contest to hindering apprehension in the 329th District Court.
As far as authorities know, Vega has never returned from Mexico. Moreno and the other accomplice was captured Dec. 4, 2009 reentering the country.
