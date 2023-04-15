A Wharton man who helped conceal a murder in 2009 is headed back to prison.

The four-year prison sentenced handed down by 329th District Court Judge Randy Clapp, however, was shorted immediately by 387 days, time already served behind county jail bars. During recent plea bargain hearings, 36-year-old Michael Moreno of 1017 N. Rusk in Wharton pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on March 4, 2021 and harassment by a person in a correction facility on Nov. 19, 2022.

