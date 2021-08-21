A major economic indicator showed El Campo’s economy slowing for the first time in 17 months with sales tax rebates down slightly.
The economy remains strong overall, however, with more goods exchanging hands throughout the calendar year than in 2020 despite big box store rushes of the COVID-19 pandemic’s start.
Economic strength is measured by the amount of sales tax paid monthly on purchases at businesses throughout the city limit or made online while in El Campo ranging from clothing purchases to car sales or lumber.
A portion of that return, 1.5 cents of the 8.5 cents per $1 in taxable items paid, is rebated monthly by the Texas State Comptroller’s Office.
The voluntary tax is the city’s largest funding source with officials anticipating the rebate to exceed the 2020 level by more than $600,000.
The return for August (reflecting purchases made in June) is down 1.86 percent from the same time period in 2020. For the calendar year, however, sales tax is up 17.19 percent in El Campo from $3,120,508.01 to $3,657,033.39.
“The city saw a slight dip in sales tax receipts this month, but year to date, we’re still double digits ahead of last year. The drop of less than 2 percent is not cause for concern, as we forecasted conservatively for both this year and next,” City Manager Courtney Sladek told the Leader-News. “As always, we’ll keep our eyes on this volatile revenue source.”
The City Development Corp. of El Campo’ Shop LOCAL! campaign has been credited with improving sales tax rebates.
“We will continue encouraging Shop LOCAL! and making sure everyone knows even online shopping benefits the local sales tax numbers,” CDC Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said.
“Like our last ad illustrated, The Shop Safe, Shop Here campaign is even more critical with the rise in (COVID) cases in Wharton County. Our businesses are pledging to give customers a safe shopping environment and need our support,” she added.
In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year that ended with a city sales tax loss was in 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
The city uses these excess dollars for one-time purchases like police vehicles and parks projects.
County Reports
Wharton County’s sales tax rebate soared in August, up 26.05 percent from $339,864 to $428,411. So far this calendar year, slightly more than $2.8 million has been collected, a 31.05 percent gain from 2020.
The county finished 2020 up 3.73 percent. The year 2019 was stagnant, up just 0.61 percent.
The city of Wharton’s sales tax rebate was down 4.05 percent in August from $240,124 to $230,386. The city’s returns are up 14.16 percent so far in 2021 with about $1.8 million collected.
Wharton ended 2020 with sales tax rebates down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The $48,444 check received by East Bernard in August was down 1.98 percent loss from its 2020 return. So far this calendar year, the city has received $340,017 from the comptroller’s office, down 6.55 percent.
By the end of last year, the small community’s return was up 7.17 percent. The city recorded a 13.55 percent jump in 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.