The El Campo school board’s return from COVID-19 plan is a central issue for the upcoming meeting.
Trustees will primarily be reviewing their Return to Learn plan outlining the efforts to return district functions to pre-pandemic conditions to see if any changes need to be made. This routine review occurs every six months as per the Texas Education Agency standards.
The current Return to Learn plan is, both students and staff who display COVID-19 symptoms will isolate from other students and staff. In the case of students, the school nurse will assess whether a student will be sent home.
Students who have tested positive must stay home until; they have recovered from a fever for 24 hours, the symptoms have improved and at least 10 days have passed from when the student began showing symptoms.
Staff must be excluded from school until either, five days after symptoms have appeared provided they are fever free, or five days after a positive test if they did not show symptoms.
School closures have likely caused gaps in student learning according to the Return to Learn Plan, so the district plans to focus on literacy at Pre-K – second grade and the use of their phonics program to bring students up to board standards. The board plans to use already existing testing to determine where each student has gaps and instituting plans at the campus level to handle those gaps.
The board’s consent agenda, where trustees can vote on several actions at once, consists of:
• Approving an increase in adult meal prices to match the federal reimbursement rate.
• Approving a resolution to compensate all employees for the Feb. 4 school closure for the missed day of work due to the freeze.
The board will also close the meeting to conduct a routine annual evaluation of the superintendent.
The meeting will take place Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the Administration Building, 700 W. Norris, at 7 p.m. and will be open for public comment until Superintendent Bob Callaghan’s annual evaluation.
