Free after-school program makes plea for help

Billie Jean Bram, left, makes a plea before the El Campo City Council for Pilgrim Rest ASAP, a free after-school program, along with (l-r) volunteers retired teacher Jeanette Macha, Program Director Niesha Brown and former St. Philip Catholic School Principal Tish McAllister. Having lost all of its major funding, ASAP is requesting for its school year program the same funding the El Campo Boys & Girls Club receives for its’ summer efforts.

A struggling after-school program asking for help Monday received a lukewarm reception from El Campo City Council.

Tax dollars are already spent each year to spay/neuter animals, on senior citizens group, summer youth program and beautification effort every year, $125,150 this fiscal year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.