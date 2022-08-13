Free after-school program makes plea for help

A struggling after-school program asking for help Monday received a lukewarm reception from El Campo City Council.
Tax dollars are already spent each year to spay/neuter animals, on senior citizens group, summer youth program and beautification effort every year, $125,150 this fiscal year.
Pilgrim Rest ASAP, a free program started in 1990, helps with homework and teaches children civic skills via a juvenile justice detention prevention program.
Monday through Wednesday, El Campo ISD transports students to its 810 Palacios facility where they are fed a full meal, taught an assortment of skills and receive help with school work, often by retired educators like Jeanette Macha and former St. Philip Catholic School Principal Tish McAllister.
They don’t go five days a week for a simple reason, without funding, the organization can’t offer it.
COVID precautions and the loss of grants hit hard.
“We have lost all of our funding. We have none. So we plead. We beg. It has sustained us for 32 years,” ASAP Program Director Niesha Brown told city council. “This is a free program.”
The non-profit organization is requesting $50,000 in funding for its school year program from the city, the same amount the El Campo Boys & Girls Club receives for its’ summer offering.
District 3 Councilman David Hodges told Brown to contact El Campo ISD. “$50,000 is a lot for 50 kids,” he said.
“We hope for more,” Brown replied.
ASAP has a 34-child waiting list on ECISD campuses, according to District 1 Councilwoman Anisa Vasquez, who added, “I was a product of ASAP.”
McAllister spoke in support of the program and its funding request.
“ASAP is a service to the community. This woman (Brown) teaches children,” she said.
Former ECISD teacher Rocky Hamman agreed. “It’s a small program, but a necessary one,” he said, recounting the tale of a third grader who came to the program unable to read. “It broke my heart ... Their parents won’t work with them. This is a very necessary thing,” he said.
Mayor Chris Barbee questioned the support documents that came with Brown’s request, specifically whether the program is a non-profit (it is) and the detail in its budget.
“That’s a lot of money on a first-year request,” he said.
Other requesting organizations provided nothing, Vasquez said, calling Barbee’s request “nitpicky.”
ASAP children learn skills like sewing from volunteers too, along with the things some may take for granted – that a young man is taught how to tie a tie or dress appropriately for a situation.
If the children don’t have the clothes, the organization supplies them along with school supplies or anything else they may need.
The children ASAP serves come from families who may not be able to afford the Boys & Girls Club costs and may not be able or willing to ask for the financial assistance that organization offers.
“We (serve) the kids who can’t get there,” Brown said.
ASAP provides scholarships to students who stay in the program.
“The majority of these kids would be latch key kids. We need these kids to have some kind of positive mentoring,” said Billie Jean Bram, president of the Child Welfare Board in Wharton and Matagorda Counties. “If we can save just one of these kids (it’s worth it).”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.