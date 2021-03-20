Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
March Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Gerardo Alejo, 37, of 1185 Olivia, Apt. 161, in El Campo for evading arrest on Jan. 17. He has a prior misdemeanor conviction for evading on Aug. 7, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Israel Alvizo, 21, of 418 E. Fifth in Weslaco for two counts of possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams with the intent to deliver and a single count of engaging in organized criminal activity on Jan. 10. He allegedly had cocaine and methamphetamines while working with others to distribute.
• Joann Arce, 47, of 7835 Detroit in Houston for possession of a controlled substance on Jan. 14. She allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
• Austin Kyle Ashton, 26, of 501 W. Willow in Wharton for burglary of a building and burglary of vehicles with two or more previous convictions on Jan. 8.
Ashton has two prior misdemeanor vehicle burglary convictions in Wharton County. He has felony convictions for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of firearm theft on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County, evading arrest with a previous conviction on Feb. 28, 2017 and theft on March 17, 2020, both in Wharton County; and home burglary on Aug. 29, 2013 in Matagorda County.
In separate grand jury actions, Ashton was also indicted for tampering with evidence and five additional counts of vehicle burglaries with two or more previous convictions for crimes between Dec. 2, 2020 and Jan. 11; and theft on Dec. 5, 2020.
• Eduardo Bravo Jr., 45, of 505 E. Hillje in El Campo for home burglary and violation of a protective order two or more times within a 12-month period. He stands accused of breaking into a woman’s home with the intent to do her harm on May 11, 2019; and attempting to harass, abuse and embarrass a woman by posting messages to her phone and images to social media between Nov. 5 and 13, 2019, in violation of a protective order.
• Audie Bustamante, 57, of 101 Ave. I in El Campo for continuous sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. The crime allegedly took place between Sept. 1, 2016 and May 1, 2020.
• Keion Eugene Caesar, 25, of 803 Marionette in El Campo for burglary of a habitation and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Dec. 21, 2020. Convicted of home burglary on April 14, 2015, Caesar is prohibited from having a firearm anywhere other than his home.
Caesar has prior felony convictions for attempted aggravated robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on April 8, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Javier Raul Contreras, 19, of 7 Serena in El Campo for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 15, 2020. He allegedly shot at a man.
• Jarvas Richard Cunningham, 49, of 804 McGrew in El Campo for three counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Jan. 16. He allegedly had less than 200 grams of hydrocodone and cocaine and less than 28 grams of alprazolam.
Cunningham has prior felony convictions for theft on June 12, 1991 in Harris County and tampering with evidence on March 13, 2014 and delivery of a controlled substance on Jan. 10, 1995, both in Wharton County.
• Jlynn Dequan Davis, 21, of 820 Branch in Wharton for theft of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2020 He allegedly had less than a gram of tetrahydrocannabinol edibles.
In a separate grand jury action, Davis was indicted for tampering with evidence on Nov. 1, 2020. In that case, he stands accused of throwing a firearm out of a vehicle as police were attempting to make a traffic stop.
• John David Dixon, 48, of 280 Castlewood in Livingston for possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2020. He allegedly had less than a gram of hallucinogenic mushrooms.
Superseding
Indictment
A superseding indictments adds to or corrects information in a previously issued indictment. The following was issued:
• Manuel Sanchez Domingo aka Manuel Domingo, 37, of 1217 Muncy in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third or more offense.
Domingo has two prior misdemeanor DWI convictions, both in Wharton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.