Two council posts now contested

Political hopefuls still have plenty of time to declare, however, with the candidate filing period remaining open until Friday, Feb. 17. May contests are direct winner-take-all elections without need to declare a party or face primary balloting first.

Two of four El Campo district seats are now contested with two weeks left in the filing period. Meanwhile, only incumbents have announced interest in representing the public on the ECISD board.

Political hopefuls still have plenty of time to declare, however, with the candidate filing period remaining open until Friday, Feb. 17. May contests are direct winner-take-all elections without need to declare a party or face primary balloting first.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.