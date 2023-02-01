Two of four El Campo district seats are now contested with two weeks left in the filing period. Meanwhile, only incumbents have announced interest in representing the public on the ECISD board.
Political hopefuls still have plenty of time to declare, however, with the candidate filing period remaining open until Friday, Feb. 17. May contests are direct winner-take-all elections without need to declare a party or face primary balloting first.
• District 1, on the city’s east side, already has a challenge with former councilman Steve Ward preparing to face off against John VonDerAu and any others who declare.
The district is currently represented by Anisa Longoria Vasquez who has reportedly decided not to seek re-election.
Ward, a managing partner in an energy company, was the District 1 representative from 2011 to 2017 before choosing not to run again, has officially re-entered politics.
VonDerAu, an co-owner in a car dealership, has served on the city’s Planning & Zoning Commission. This is first effort at an elected post.
In District 2, on the city’s southwest side, incumbent Gloria Harris is finishing 30 non-consecutive years and has announced her intention to retire.
Businessman Tom Coblentz has filed for the post. He has previously run for the District 2 post and was defeated.
• District 3, running through the middle of El Campo, has been represented by David Hodges, co-owner of a welding service, since May 2019.
Current filers – Hodges has filed for re-election.
• District 4, in the northern most reaches of El Campo, is currently represented by John Hancock Jr, a businessman who has served since 2017.
Current filers – Hancock has filed for re-election and John Bieltz, who lists his occupation as retired, has offered a challenge.
In El Campo, representatives hold two-year terms.
ECISD representatives serve three year terms, running for a specific seat, but not geographic region. This year Positions 6 and 7 are expiring.
Both incumbents Anthony Dorotik in Position 6 and Susan Nohavizta in Position 7 have filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.