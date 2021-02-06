The grading system for El Campo’s eateries could get tougher this week if city council approves a staff request.
Currently 90 and above is considered an “A,” and scores descend on a 10-point scale.
“The current 10-point scale does not accurately depict the severity of the violations,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said.
The 100 point scale divides violations by severity. Failing to cook at a proper temperature is a five-point deduction as is not having proper cooling, for example.
Violations reducing a restaurant’s score by four points each include restricting personnel with infections, proper hand washing and avoiding cross contamination of raw and cooked foods.
Three-point violations include failure to have soap and towels, evidence of rodents and failing to have thermometers properly calibrated.
“Under the current system, a Food Establishment can receive 20 violations and still receive a ‘B’ grade, however, under the proposed system the establishment would receive a ‘C,’” Sladek said.
The change is not expected to add to city costs.
Part of the consent agenda, the change will go into effect immediately if approved.
