Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Stephen Joel Partida, 37, of 6561 CR 225 in East Bernard for possession of a controlled substance. He was placed on five years probation for the April 17, 2019 crime.
The judge also ordered Partida to obtain counseling, attend classes, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $750 fine.
• Naima Yarelli Rios, 25, of 2405 Nightingale in McAllen for attempted possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on two years deferred probation for the April 2, 2019 crime. He also must attend a drug offenders education program, perform 100 hours community service hours and a $500 fine.
With deferred probation, the offense won’t be held against Rios if he is able to complete all terms.
• Gabriel Sandoval, 43, of 606 Seventh in Louise for tampering with evidence. He was placed on four years deferred probation for the May 15, 2019 crime. The judge also ordered Sandoval to obtain counseling, perform 200 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
• Scott Michael Stearman, 46, of 302 Redwood in Lake Jackson for evading arrest with a vehicle. He was placed on seven years deferred probation for the Aug. 28, 2018 crime. The judge also ordered Stearman to obtain counseling, write a letter of apology, take driving safety and anger management courses, perform 350 hours community services and pay a $1,500 fine.
• Brittney Shae Vasquez, 20, of 413 Breezy Lane in Wharton for evading arrest with a vehicle. She was placed on four years deferred probation for the July 30, 2019. The judge also ordered Vasquez to attend classes, write a letter of apology, perform 250 hours community service and pay a $500 fine.
Revocations
• Devin Anthony Garza, 21, of 1307 Business in El Campo for possession of a controlled substance. His conviction for the March 21, 2018 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to nine months in county jail with credit for 115 days already served.
• Gloria Sue Munoz, 24, of 310 Shropshire in El Campo for credit or debit card abuse. Her conviction for the July 24, 2018 crime was adjudicated and she was sentenced to six months in state jail.
Munoz received credit for 97 days already served.
• Jamacia Jade Thompson, 33, of 623 Beverly Circle in Stafford for theft. Her probation for the Nov. 26, 2014 crime was revoked and she was sentenced to 18 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Brandon Rene Villarreal, 24, of 307 Alfred Lane in El Campo for theft of a firearm. His conviction for the Dec. 12, 2016 crime was adjudicated and he was sentenced to 178 days in county jail with credit for the full time already served.
• Charles Matthew Camacho, 31, of 114 Irwin in Columbus for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver on Jan. 16. He allegedly had more than a gram of cocaine and Ecstasy intending upon selling it.
• Abryanna Lynn Cardoza, 22, of 802 Grace in El Campo for having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility on Jan. 17. She stands accused of having methamphetamines.
Cardoza has a prior felony conviction on the same charge on Feb. 12, 2019 in Wharton County.
• Derrick Dejuan Caylen, 58, of 216 Dalmas in Wharton for robbery on Nov. 19, 2019. He allegedly struck a man on the hand while stealing from him.
• Justin Deshawn Crump, 31, of 7509 Habermacher in Hungerford family violence and being a felon in possession of a firearm on Nov. 8, 2019. He allegedly choked a man and had a fun with him on the same day.
Convicted of aggravated robbery on March 13, 2014 in Wharton County, Crump cannot have a firearm.
Crump also has a felony home burglary conviction in Wharton County on March 13, 2014.
• Ignacio Penloza Diaz, 39, of 11500 Teagan, Apt. 1216 in Houston for evading arrest with a vehicle on Feb. 16. He allegedly fled from a state trooper.
