City staff: mow, mow, mow your yard

Not everyone’s lot may qualify for Yard Of The Month, but staying within the foot-tall regulation should be possible even with current rains, officials say.

The El Campo City Inspections Department has already sent out more than 30 letters this month warning property owners to crank up the mowers or get ready for the bills.

