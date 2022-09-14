City staff: mow, mow, mow your yard

Not everyone’s lot may qualify for Yard Of The Month, but staying within the foot-tall regulation should be possible even with current rains, officials say.
The El Campo City Inspections Department has already sent out more than 30 letters this month warning property owners to crank up the mowers or get ready for the bills.
“The rain did no justice,” Building Official Liz Staff said, adding although it was certainly needed after months of drought, it brought a little more than expected. “This grass has gone crazy.”
El Campo lawns have received almost 10 inches of rain in the last 30 days, according to the data from the Lower Colorado River Authority gauge on the El Campo Memorial Hospital grounds.
Coupled with sunshine and temperatures in the 90s, conditions have been superb for growth. Although in some lots, soggy areas are still a concern.
“We try and work with the property owner, but they have 10 days with the notice we send out,” City Building Official Chris O’Donnell said.
Inspections Department staff respond to weedy lot complaints, but also make note of violations as they travel from site to site conducting reviews on everything from plumbing work to site plans.
“We’re both pro- and re-active. For example, if somebody calls and we go out, if we notice 16 others, they are all getting written up,” Staff said.
A certified letter and a standard letter are sent out at the same time. Once sent, there’s a 10-day requirement for compliance.
Property owners can discuss concerns, according to Staff.
“For example, in a big field, if the center is low, they can mow the perimeter, We won’t make them mow a part they can’t get on,” Staff said.
“And, some people just have weeds in the yard,” she added, saying landowners need to talk with city officials if they receive a letter and have lots too muddy to mow.
The mowing, however, helps with drying out the land, assisting with mosquito control as well.
“If the property owner fails to take corrective action then the city will eventually mow the property and bill the property owner,” O’Donnell said.
City staff typically performs the mowing during off hours, costing to a property owner about $100 for a residential type lot, more for larger parcels. The mowing done simply cuts down height. “It’s not an inexpensive option,” Staff said.
If the property owner fails to pay for the mowing, a lien is placed on the property.
“Most comply, but we seem to have the most issues with out of town property owners,” O’Donnell said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.