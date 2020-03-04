Incumbent Phil Stephenson won his party’s nomination for re-election to the District 85 state representative post by a wide margin in Wharton County.
Fort Bend County voters quickly showed their support for the CPA turned statesman during Election Day balloting as well.
Stephenson grabbed the ballots of 5,484 Wharton County voters in comparison challenger Robert Boettecher’s 1,414 and just 98 for hopeful Abolagi Tijani Ayobami. Early Wharton County balloters gave Stephenson the race 3,767 to 913 for Boettcher and 63 for Ayobami.
In Fort Bend County, Stephenson had a commanding lead as of presstime with 6,731 votes to 1,525 for Boettcher and 146 for Ayobami as of presstime.
District 85 covers Wharton County and part of Fort Bend County.
Stephenson’s campaign for a fifth term made national news late last year when former Texas Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen attempted to derail it. Now, Stephenson, a Wharton resident, will square off against Democratic challenger Joey Cardenas III, a Louise resident, in November.
