The 2021 Louise High School senior class received their diplomas Friday, among them 12 students who earned top grades and the honor graduate title.
Earning the highest overall GPAs of their class, Andrea Dunlap earned the title of 2021 valedictorian and Wylee Strelec is salutatorian. (For coverage of the LHS and El Campo High School graduations, please look at the next L-N edition).
The 2020-2021 school year was unlike any other, with many changes implemented for students and teachers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“At first, it was kind of scary and stressful, but then I realized all of the opportunities that were now open to me via remote learning that were not before … I was able to take the college classes I needed in order to earn my associate’s degree,” Dunlap said.
In August 2020, many students began the semester taking online classes through the district’s since-cancelled virtual learning program.
“I didn’t have any problems with it,” Strelec said. “I adapted to the changes.”
Dunlap will graduate at the top of her class, with a 100.212 GPA, and will be graduating with an associate’s degree with honors from Wharton County Junior College. Her parents are Brittany and Devin Dunlap.
“I worked really hard to get here and didn’t take any academic breaks over the summer,” Dunlap said. “I took the time over the summer to improve myself in the academic topics I struggled with.”
She will attend Texas A&M University in Galveston with a major in marine biology. She aims to one day work for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association as a marine life researcher.
At LHS, Dunlap earned many awards including Future Farmers of America Outstanding Public Speaker 2021, FFA Excellence in Vet Science 2021, FFA Exemplary Leadership Award 2020, FFA State Lonestar Degree 2020, FFA Chapter Degree 2019, FFA Greenhand Degree 2018, UIL first place overall 10th grade biology Best of Texas 2019 and Top Achieving Biology Student 2017. She was chapter president and secretary of Louise FFA and a member of the FFA Vet Science CDE team, Floriculture CDE team, senior prepared public speaking, senior creed speaking LDE and senior agricultural quiz LDE. She was a member of National Honor Society, POWERSET and Workforce In Training. She competed at UIL competitions for the science team from 2018-2021 and prose/poetry from 2018-2019.
Strelec had the number two GPA of his class, graduating with a 99.425. Scott and Lori Strelec are his parents.
“It is something that I have always worked towards ... We did what was expected of us, and that’s why we made it to this point,” Strelec said.
He plans to attend Wharton County Junior College before eventually transferring to TAMU in College Station. He wants to pursue a degree in Agronomy and one day hopes to work as an agronomist/farmer.
Strelec was an involved volunteer, a DARE role model, a WIT student advisor, an altar server at his church and he was involved in baseball, football, track, FFA, NHS and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. For baseball, he participated in 9-12 grade, winning Academic All-District, First Team Infielder, First Team Utility Player and All-Area Honorable Mention. For football, he played in 9-11 grade and won Academic All-District, All District Honorable Mention and was nominated for AdvoSports Varsity Cup Outstanding Student Athlete.
Juan Carlos Huerta Montes Jr. placed third in his class with a 97.974 GPA, and his parents are Maria Montes and Juan Carlos Huerta.
Huerta Montes plans to attend Blinn College in Brenham before transferring to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. He aims to one day work as an engineer.
He served as the president and vice president of NHS, Student Council vice president and secretary, FFA reporter, Tejano Organization president and vice president, Class president, WIT secretary, FCA secretary, marching band head drum major and assistant drum major and baseball manager. Competing in UIL contests, he earned Region XIII Marching Band Evaluation Excellent Rating 2020-2021, Concert & Sight Reading Evaluation Superior Rating First Division 2020-2021, Region XIII Marching Band Evaluation Superior Rating 2019-2020, State Congress 2018-2019 and First Place District Congress 2018-2019. In FFA, he was a member of the Chapter Conducting Area Qualifying Team 2018-2019 and Wildlife State Qualifying Team 2018-2019. He made the varsity basketball, powerlifting, tennis and track/field teams and earned a spot on the junior varsity baseball, basketball and football teams. For basketball, he made Academic All District in 2020-2021 and was a regional lifter for powerlifting in 2020-2021.
The number four spot belongs to Destinee Ortega who scored a GPA of 95.700. Her parents are Jennifer Ortega and Demetrius Curry. Ortega will attend Houston Baptist University for psychology and plans to pursue a career in sports psychology.
Erica George earned a 95.042 GPA, grabbing the fifth top spot. Her parents are Dickie and Susan George. George will attend WCJC, majoring in business.
The number six GPA, 94.000, belongs to Katelyn Cook whose parents are Richard and Christina Cook. She will attend Texarkana Community College for general studies and is undecided on her career.
Michala Sulak ranked seventh with a GPA of 93.698. Her parents are Michael and Terri Sulak. After graduation, she’ll be attending WCJC for nursing.
The eighth place slot is held by Avery Lewis, who earned a 92.500 GPA. Her parents are Kyle and Casey Lewis. Lewis wants to attend WCJC after graduation and eventually transfer to TAMU. She will major in pediatric nursing.
Honor grad number nine, Aaliyah Ochoa, graduates with a 91.696 GPA. Crystal and Alfred Ochoa Jr. are her parents. She will attend WCJC and wants to pursue a career as an Emergency Medical Technician.
Earning the number 10 spot, Allison Capak finished her senior year with a 91.458 GPA. Her parents are Gary and Raquel Capak. She will attend WCJC, and her goal is to eventually transfer to SHSU under the physical therapy program.
McKenzie Stehno earned a 91.180 GPA, grabbing the 11th top spot. Her parents are Jeff Stehno and Michelle Yackel. She is still deciding what college she will attend.
The number 12 spot belongs to Daylon Machicek who scored a GPA of 90.477. His parents are Joseph and Cheryl Machicek. After graduation, he’ll be attending WCJC for kinesiology before transferring to TAMU. He plans to pursue a career in education and coaching.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.