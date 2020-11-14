The hunt for a permanent El Campo Middle School principal is almost complete, as a handful of applicants were interviewed this week before one finalist is selected and announced.
Assistant Superintendent Alicia Stary is serving as interim principal after former principal Gary Figirova stepped down from his post at the end of July. Stary led the search for a permanent principal, and Superintendent Bob Callaghan completed the final round of interviews Friday.
After the initial application closed on Oct. 28, 21 individuals had applied, including three internal candidates. Interviews with five to seven select applicants were held Monday and Tuesday.
Two finalists will be chosen sometime today, Nov. 11, or tomorrow, Nov. 12, and will interview with Superintendent Bob Callaghan. District leaders plan to recommend one candidate to the school board at the monthly trustee meeting.
The ECISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 17. To attend the meeting virtually, call the phone number or click the link listed on the agenda at ECISD’s website, https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/901. The finalized agenda was not available as of press time.
