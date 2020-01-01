Former Wharton County political hopeful Gary Gates wants to be a state representative for Northwest Fort Bend County’s District 28.
Prior to redistricting, the post also covered Wharton County. Now State Comptroller Glenn Hegar held it when he represented Wharton County as did Dr. John Zerwas.
Redistricting in 2012 made District 28 a Northwest Fort Bend County post. Zerwas retained the seat 12 years in all, but opted to retire in late 2019 prompting Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special election to fill the unexpired term.
During November voting, Gates made it to a runoff for the post. He’ll face Democrat Eliz Markowitz during Jan. 28 voting.
A Richmond resident and real estate investor. Gates has previously ran for the District 28 state representative post in 2002 and 2004 as well as the state senate District 18 post in 2006, losing each time in the primary round.
In 2014, Gates sought the District 18 state senate seat Hegar vacated to become comptroller, facing off against Lois Kolkhorst.
Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, won handily and has represented Wharton County and the rest of District 18 ever since.
Gates ran unsuccessfully as railroad commissioner in 2016.
Now, Gates’ race has captured national attention with Democrats hoping to capture the seat long held by Republicans.
“What’s made me successful in business and in every endeavor – you learn more from your failures even than your successes,” Gates told the Texas Tribune. “I have learned that I have never really gone out and engaged voters in the way I am right now.” Now, he’s reportedly knocking on more than 100 doors per day in his campaign.
In the Nov. 4 special election, Markowitz finished with 39 percent of the vote and Gates with 28 percent in the race with five other Republicans in the field.
Markowitz is a katy teacher who previously ran for and lost a post on the state board of education, a race known mainly for former presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s efforts to help her campaign.
Gates is self-funding is campaign, loaning his effort in excess of $700,000, while Markowitz is fundraising.
Early voting for the Fort Bend County race gets under way Jan. 21 with the election being Jan. 28.
The winner will fill the unexpired term vacated by Zerwas, and then need to face re-election the next year.
