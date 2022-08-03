Retailers are preparing for a high volume weekend as the upcoming tax-free weekend draws closer.
The event runs from Friday, Aug. 5 to midnight Sunday, Aug. 7 and represents a savings of $8.25 on $100, provided the individual item purchased is less than $100 for shoppers filling their carts for the back to school season or stocking up on clothes and office supplies.
“Its definitely very busy, at both the Blue Creek Market and at the general store. Jeans, button down shirts, women’s apparel at Blue Creek Market, boots less than $100 and backpacks, are all big sellers, Especially jeans, blouses and shirts,” United Ag Marketing manager Michelle Frankum said.
Businesses are planning for a significant increase in foot traffic.
“We probably see around 40 people per hour right now, before tax free weekend, and we always exceed our quotas (that weekend),” Shoe Department manager Candy Contreras said.
Some stores predict as much as a four-fold increase in sales as the tax holiday approaches.
“One day could be $7,000-$8,000 on-top of normal business, with $1,500-$2,000 on a normal day,” Hibbett Sports manager Nicole Saucedo said.
Frankum and Saucedo agree that, with the economic downturn, people are waiting to buy.
“I do think people are holding off doing back to school shopping due to people having tight budgets. Sales tax free weekend will probably help, I think. We’ve definitely seen a decrease in discretionary spending,” Frankum said.
“I expect people are waiting for tax-free weekend, there’s also a lot of last minute shoppers,” Saucedo said.
While people are still spending, it’s getting more delayed as people have less immediate buying power.
“We’ve always had a layaway plan, but we’re seeing a lot of layaways this month and we’re starting to get them out. It gets busy around back to school and it’s especially busy this year,” Contreras said.
Tax-free weekend has been a consistent draw for local businesses, and with a struggling economy, it’s likely to continue do just that.
“With everything going on, any little bit of savings would help, I would think the consumers would take advantage that. Sales tax savings should make up for some of the inflation we’ve been seeing. I encourage everyone to take advantage of that, shop local - definitely,” El Campo Chamber of Commerce president Rebecca Munos said, adding “I believe (it’s been a draw for retailers), in the past. A lot of people take advantage of (the tax holiday). It’s been successful statewide and they continue to provide this relief every year.”
Beyond just back-to-school, other essential supplies are exempt from tax this weekend. School supplies and clothes are exempt, but baby clothes, baby and adult diapers and employee uniforms - among other things- are also exempt. A full list of exempt items cam be found at TexasTaxHoliday.org.
The Texas Comptroller’s office estimates that Texans will save about $112 million in shopping costs this tax holiday.
“With inflation driving prices higher on just about everything, this sales tax holiday provides Texas families some small relief managing the costs associated with kids heading back to the classroom,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a press release.
