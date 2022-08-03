Stocking Shelves

Shoe Dept. associate Sienna Espinoza stocks dozens of boxes of shoes, Monday. The store brought in plenty of merchandise for the upcoming tax-free weekend as the tax holiday approaches, necessitating shelf rearrangement as customers put merchandise on layaway after trying them on in store. Some stores report an three to four fold increase in sales for the three day period.

Retailers are preparing for a high volume weekend as the upcoming tax-free weekend draws closer.

The event runs from Friday, Aug. 5 to midnight Sunday, Aug. 7 and represents a savings of $8.25 on $100, provided the individual item purchased is less than $100 for shoppers filling their carts for the back to school season or stocking up on clothes and office supplies.

