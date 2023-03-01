Residents in three of four El Campo city districts will have decisions to make on the upcoming May election ballot with major shifts on council possible.
Only District 3 Councilman David Hodges, representing the middle of El Campo, will return uncontested. The co-owner of a welding service, Hodges has been on council since May 2019.
On the city’s east side, former councilman Steve Ward John VonDerAu, a long-time member of the Planning & Zoning Commission, are on the ballot looking to replace Anisa Vasquez who created a whirlwind of controversy after being arrested June 13, 2021 for refusing to comply with a police officer’s order.
Vasquez had been hosting a party at her home, one that generated noise complaints from the neighborhood. After a warning, she was arrested and 16 months later tried to get the misdemeanor conviction expunged. Failing, she received a greater punishment than initially meted out .
Ward, a managing partner in an energy company, was the District 1 representative from 2011 to 2017 before choosing not to run again. He led and effort to bring a refinery to the area last year, but could not reach an agreement with the county on incentives.
VonDerAu is an co-owner in a car dealership. This is first effort at an elected post.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris has hit the 10-year term limitation mark for the third time and is stepping down.
Businessmen Tom Coblentz and mailman Cedric Taylor will compete for the right to claim Harris’ post.
Coblentz faced Harris in the 2021 election, but was defeated.
This is Taylor’s first attempt at an elected office. He previously served on the city’s Community Services Board. Harris made an unsuccessful attempt to put Taylor on the City Development Corporation of El Campo board in 2020.
In the northern most reaches of El Campo, residents in this area will see a contest between incumbent John Hancock Jr., a businessman who has served since 2017, and John Bieltz, who lists his occupation as retired. Hancock has served on council since 2017. Additional information was not available on Bieltz as of press time.
In El Campo, representatives hold two-year terms.
Early voting starts Monday, April 24 and runs through Tuesday, May 2.
Election Day will be Saturday, May 6.
