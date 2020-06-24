Wharton County could see several inches of rain this week as storm waves continue to move through the area.
A weak cold front moving south late Tuesday is igniting thunderstorms along the frontal boundary.
“Widespread rainfall through (today) will average between one and three inches with isolated locations possibly receiving between three and five inches of rain,” Wharton County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said Tuesday.
High winds are expected as well in Wharton County.
The forecast calls for rain to continue throughout the week with lower than normal high temperatures. Skies are expected to clear Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.