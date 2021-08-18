Louise ISD started classes today with more than 500 students returning to campus.
Although safety remains a priority for Superintendent Garth Oliver, his focus is to return to a sense of normalcy for his students and staff despite rising cases of the COVID-19 Delta Variant across Texas.
“Our focus will remain on continuous improvement of teaching and learning, school safety, facilities, communication and interaction among all members of the faculty and staff,” Oliver said.
Gov. Greg Abbott has signed an executive order preventing schools from mandating masks. The Texas Supreme Court has backed his decision by halting mask mandates in Dallas and Bexar County.
“The governor has made it clear that we cannot mandate masks, and we must abide by these rules,” Oliver said. “We have no ability to stop this virus, and I guarantee you a mask certainly won’t stop it.”
The school will still have tests ready for any student or staff member showing symptoms to help stop the spread of the virus, Oliver said.
“We are absolutely prepared to do the things that are normal and natural to try to protect ourselves from any illness,” he said. “We were never able to prevent the flu, and the idea that we can prevent this virus is not real.”
Although masks will not be mandated, they are optional for all students and staff.
“We are opening our schools, and if you want to come, please come,” Oliver said. “If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask ... We know there is an illness out here.”
Louise ISD has hired Herman Mauch, a former ECISD teacher and coach as a new social and emotional counselor to focus on face-to-face learning and help both students and staff throughout the year, Oliver said.
“Having kids that have good social and emotional mental health is so important,” Oliver said. “Just having someone who can help a child sort through their drama and work through it in a productive way is critical.”
The most important thing is for students not to be scared and rely on staff to get them through the year together, he said.
“Fear is a liar. Do what you can, but you can’t stop illness. “We are getting back to normal and enjoying each other so that we can continue to educate our kids and create the best environment for them.”
Gov Abbott Tuesday afternoon tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple outlets. It is unclear how this will affect the coming school year, if at all.
