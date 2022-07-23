Best Of still under way, despite prize claim email

An email going out to Wharton County businesses this week may offer awards that can be claimed with a click, but has absolutely nothing to do the Best Of Wharton County Contest under way now.
It’s unknown exactly how many businesses have already received an email from a Will Anderson with City Best Awards offering prizes.
Scam Pulse has received 20 complaints from everywhere from North Las Vegas and Macon, Ga., to Troy, Mich. in relation to this company. The Better Business Bureau has received three complaints in Texas including one in the Houston area this year.
The Leader-News has attempted to make contact with the company, but had not received a response as of press time.
“The Best of Wharton County is a contest run by the El Campo Leader-News and the Wharton Journal-Spectator. Nominations are being accepted through noon Monday, July 25 and are being compiled by a third party contractor. Voting will start Aug. 8 and will be made exclusively by you, the newspaper readers,” El Campo Leader-News Publisher Shannon Crabtree said. “No newspaper employee will handle the votes. The awards will be determined by a popular voted counted by a company engaged by the newspapers’ contractor to ensure fairness.”
The email circulating in Wharton County says it is from a Will Anderson and indicates awards have already been determined.
“While the El Campo Leader-News does have an employee named Will, his last name is not Anderson, he is not a sales person and he is not trying to sell anyone anything,” Crabtree said. “William Hedstrom is a reporter primarily covering schools and agriculture.”
The Best of Wharton County does not require a fee to place a nomination or to be listed on the ballot. Businesses have the option of placing an ad to be noticed should they chose to, but will only be contacted by Leader-News staff members Haley Orsak, Rachel Rodriguez or Diane Stewart.
“Please don’t confuse these two contests. We cover your community. We are your newspaper,” Crabtree said.
Nominations can be made by visiting www.leader-news.com and clicking on the 2022 Best Of Wharton County logo. Once voting opens, the ballot will be available at the same location.
