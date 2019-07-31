A little more than a week after longtime Wharton County Precinct 2 Commissioner Chris King died, the commissioners court will hold special session to consider if an appointment to the post should be made.
One of the items on the agenda for the 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2 session is to deliberate in closed session.
According to the agenda, elected officials – County Judge Phillip Spenrath, Precinct 4 Commissioner Doug Mathews, Precinct 3 Steven Goetsch and Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Zahn will reconvene in open session and consider taking action on personnel matters.
King, 65, was last re-elected in 2018 after winning the Republican Primary in March and went unopposed in the General Election in November. He was sworn into office on Jan. 1. His term expires in four years.
He was initially elected to the Precinct 1 post in 1991.
