Louise trustees confirmed a calendar for the upcoming school year and an extensive repair to the campus weight room roof.
LISD’s approved a new calendar for the upcoming school year. Key dates for parents moving into the 2023-24 school year includes LISD’s start date, Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Louise Superintendent Garth Oliver presented potential calendars to staff, educators asked the district start their year on a Wednesday, as opposed to 2022-23 that started on Monday. A half-week, teachers said, made it easier to start a year after the summer, as reported by Oliver.
The district set their graduation date at Saturday, May 25, after some discussion about moving it to the previous Friday.
“We’ve always overlapped with El Campo and we wanted to make sure people could come,” Oliver said. The district approved a May 22 last day of school and April 12 as LISD’s Fair Day for next school year as well.
Board members unanimously, with Stephen Lutringer absent, approved Tremco Roofing of Dallas/Fort Worth to do the work for $13,067, discarding a $2,750 repair bid with officials citing concerns about further damage essentially undoing the work. Tremco will repair the structure and apply a top coat to prevent further degradation.
The building, constructed in 2001, was starting to rust around its fasteners. Damage to the sheet metal and separation between pieces of the roof were letting water into the building, accelerating the rust.
The board’s approval of Tremco, however, comes with a caveat. During the presentation, Tremco referenced a warranty that wasn’t written down in the initial quote. So trustees approved the motion on the condition that the warranty agreement was issued in writing, on suggestion from Board President Mark Bain.
Also in front of LISD’s trustees were motions to alter the superintendent’s discretionary spending levels and to sell a piece of property owned by the district.
LISD allowed the superintendent to spend up to $10,000 for the district, and that was raised last year to $15,000. Trustees voted to return to the $10,000 level after an executive session. State law allows superintendents to spend up to $50,000 at their discretion.
The district owns a one-acre plot of land near FM 441 and CR 358 that an individual approached the district to purchase. Trustees unanimously approved to enter negotiations with the potential buyer at the CAD certified value of the property, $24,000.
