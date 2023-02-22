New Nest

Assistant coach Keith Hughes walks the Hornet weight room while Hornet athletes work out this past season. The nest is set to have their roof repaired to keep water leaks out.

Louise trustees confirmed a calendar for the upcoming school year and an extensive repair to the campus weight room roof.

LISD’s approved a new calendar for the upcoming school year. Key dates for parents moving into the 2023-24 school year includes LISD’s start date, Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.