Hurricane season has yet to begin, but emergency officials say it’s time to start preparing, as this year’s storm count could be above average.
Meteorologists anticipate an above average Atlantic hurricane season in 2021. Researchers at Colorado State University foresee 17 named storms this year, due to the predicted absence of El Niño waters, which typically dismantles forming hurricanes.
Atlantic hurricane season begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30. Although hurricane season is exactly one month away, the county’s emergency preparation has already begun.
“Today we went to Fort Bend County and talked with them about evacuation routes and what has changed, with roads being built and things like that and how that would affect us in Wharton County,” Wharton County Office of Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Kirkland said.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration uses averages collected from storm data over the last 30 years to predict storm averages for each hurricane season. This year, data will be used from 1991 to 2020 for the first time to predict hurricane season activity, when previously averages from 1981 to 2010 were used.
In the last decade, the average number of hurricanes and storms per year has increased, according to OEM, and the anticipated averages being used to forecast this year’s weather are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
“Most agree this increase is due to better equipment to track and measure storms as well as a warming climate,” according to an OEM press release.
Strong storms don’t hit Wharton County every year, with Hurricane Ike and Hurricane Harvey in 2008 and 2017, respectively, being recent ones to hit the region. Although not a hurricane, February’s winter freeze was the latest example of extreme weather impacting the area, leaving many locals without power for days.
“The people that did lose their electricity ... they might look at this a little bit differently,” Kirkland said. “They might think about it and say, ‘Ok, maybe I don’t want to stay here for a storm. Maybe I want to go up to Dallas and stay with Aunt Ethel,’ or something instead of sitting down here.’”
County officials and law enforcement plan to meet at the Wharton Civic Center on May 18 to discuss emergency plans for this year’s hurricane season. A meeting like this is held annually in Wharton County, and the plan doesn’t alter too much from year-to-year.
“Sometimes personnel will change, and it’s always good to just get a refresher and say, ‘hey, let’s look at this, and maybe there’s something we can do a little bit better this time,’” Kirkland said.
Individuals can prepare themselves by putting together a hurricane emergency kit, stocked with important items needed during a severe weather emergency. Examples include lots of bottled water, medical supplies and items like batteries, flashlights, canned and dried foods, extra clothes, sanitary items, tools and important documents like social security cards and family photos.
Kirkland suggests checking out the National Weather Service’s emergency supply kit suggestions before making your hurricane kit.
For the complete list of suggested emergency supplies, visit https://www.weather.gov/mob/supply_kit.
