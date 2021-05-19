Electronic gaming devices are back in El Campo, but if you win anything more than a trinket you’re breaking the law.
“Gambling is illegal,” El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson said Tuesday. “Nothing has changed as far as I know.”
Bills are routinely filed during legislative sessions trying to legalize gambling, but thus far it is only permitted on tribal lands.
That hasn’t stopped eight liners from appearing in the City of El Campo, however.
The City Inspections Department has issued permits for small numbers of the devices at three locations, according to Building Official Liz Staff.
Those permits are issued with a warning.
“They are told they cannot give out money or gift cards, just trinkets,” Code Enforcement Officer Rosie Williams said Tuesday.
The law allows for prizes of up to $5 in value – small toys, stuffed animals, stickers or other items in that vein. Discounts on gas, groceries, cigarettes, alcohol or lottery tickets are not permitted.
Once permits are issued to an establishment, the El Campo Police Department monitors it to ensure the operator is in compliance with Texas law.
If it is discovered that illegal prizes are being awarded, the machines can be seized and ultimately destroyed. Operators can face felony charges while players can face a Class C misdemeanor.
“In the past, a lot of the complaints we got were from adult children who found out their adult parents were gambling their savings away,” Williamson said.
Anyone who has information about an illegal gambling operation is urged to contact the West Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-543-8477 or use the P3 app. Tipsters do not have to give their names to qualify for a cash reward.
The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office raided two eight liner establishments in October 2020, seizing 59 eight liners and about $14,000 cash. An East Bernard raid in 2018 netted more than 100 eight liners.
The last El Campo seizure took place in November of 2014 with the 29 machines forfeited in September 2015.
In 2008, law enforcement seized more than 175 eight liners from a dozen establishments throughout El Campo and the county. All were ultimately destroyed.
