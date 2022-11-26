Presents sought for overseas GIs

As November comes to a close, the spirit of giving hasn’t left and there’s still time to assist to those Armed Forces members who give so much overseas.
GI Joe and Jane - Everyday Heroes is collecting food and hygiene items to make care packages for troops overseas and, while the drive ends Nov. 30 on paper, the coordinators are absolutely still collecting.
“We currently have (received) a good number of food and hygiene items. However, this year we have not received as much as in previous years.
Historically, it always seems slower prior to Thanksgiving, but after Thanksgiving, the community has always provided,” coordinator Connie Schertz said, adding last minute donations are welcome as packages are made and sorted.
But, if they could provide (donations and any military names) as close to the beginning of December that would be best. This to give us time to sort, pack and mail the packages prior to the 5th or 6th (of December),” Schertz said.
The organization has been running for more than a decade, supporting servicemen and women from the Wharton County.
“The program was started under a different name in 2009 and relabeled in 2015 to GI Joe and Jane - Everyday Heroes. It is to honor, to support our military for all they have given up to fight for our freedom,” Schertz said.
