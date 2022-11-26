Presents sought for overseas GIs

As November comes to a close, the spirit of giving hasn’t left and there’s still time to assist to those Armed Forces members who give so much overseas.

GI Joe and Jane - Everyday Heroes is collecting food and hygiene items to make care packages for troops overseas and, while the drive ends Nov. 30 on paper, the coordinators are absolutely still collecting.

