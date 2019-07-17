Ricebird Football Tickets Go On Sale
El Campo High School football tickets will go on sale to last year’s season tickets holders at 8 a.m. July 22 through 4 p.m. Aug. 1. They will go on sale to the public on at 8 a.m. Aug. 5 through 4 p.m. Aug. 16. Season tickets are $25 per set of five tickets and must be paid for in person at the ECISD Administration Office, 700
West Norris.
School Supply Donations Needed
Donations for the Gospel Back 2 School Bash can be dropped off at New Life Assembly of God, 707 Earl, through Friday, July 26. To donate bring gently worn, used or new shoes and polo shirts for the school drive. For information, call Jennifer Pena, 616-7102 or Lataine Boston, 616-7337. The event will be held at Willie Bell Park on Saturday, Aug. 10 and will include distribution of items to students as well as Gospel rap and praise dancers, free hot dogs, free face painting and kids games.
Garden Of Memories
Unrecognized Veterans Sought
Not all veterans who were buried in Garden of Memories Cemetery have an Armed Forces marker or have their service noted on a headstone. The families of those unrecognized veterans are asked to contact Wheeler Funeral Home at 979-543-3512 or Triska Funeral Home at 979-543-3681 to supply information including a DD-214. Military headstones may be free, however, Garden of Memories requires a foundation be placed under it and there is a charge for that. A database is being compiled at that cemetery to recognize all veterans there.
Thursday, July 18
ECMH Hosts Lab Screenings
El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner, will host a cholesterol/triglyceride & glucose screening Thursday, July 18 in the lab. Call 979-578-5185 for an appointment. Limited space available. Do not eat or drink for 12 hours before appointment.
Saturday, JULy 20
SPOT To Host Adoption Events
Need a break? Take one with your new best friend. Find your new BFF at SPOT’s adoption events on Saturday, July 20 at TSC in El Campo, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. and in Wharton, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Healthy, adoptable kittens available, 1-2 vaccinations, wormed and on Revolution. The $75 adoption fee includes $50 refundable deposit when you get the kitten(s) fixed. Spay-neuter is included in the adoption fee. For adoption application or more information, email wcspot@hotmail.com.
Sunday, July 21
BBQ Chickens For sale
St. Robert’s Knights of Columbus Council No. 9393 will be barbecuing up whole chickens for sale from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the church. Chickens are $10 each, to go only.
Thursday, July 25
Faith-Based Concert Returns To City
Worship Night concert in El Campo returns to Alamo Park with Clay Crockett & Nation of Believers taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 25. There will be giveaways, food, fun, fellowship and worship during the evening. The concert is a free interdenominational/ecumenical event. Families, friends and church communities are encouraged to attend. Be sure to bring lawn chairs or blankets for a night of music, fellowship and fun. Food trucks will be available as well as water for purchase. Coolers and alcohol are not allowed at this event.
Free Athletic Pass For Seniors
El Campo ISD will be taking photos for the honorary Ricebird athletic pass 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 25 at the Administration Office. The pass will allow anyone 65 or older free entrance to any home sporting event except for varsity football games. To qualify, a person must show an ID that verifies they are 65 or older. The pass will be a photo ID much like a student or teacher ID. There is no cost to get a pass and it will never have to be renewed.
Democrats To Meet In El Campo
Please join the Wharton County Democrats at their next meeting on Thursday, July 25 6:30 p.m. at Vintage Chica, 105 S. Mechanic in El Campo. Salads, sandwiches and a casserole dish will be on the menu. Discussion will be held about social media and website plans.
Ongoing
Education Records Available For Pick Up
The El Campo-Louise-Rice Special Education Cooperative maintains special education records for a minimum of seven years beyond dismissal, graduation or transfer of a child from the district. If your child received their last special education services in the 2011- 2012 school year, you have the option to come by the Meadow Lane Resource Center Special Education Department, 2620 Meadow Lane, to pick up their records. The deadline Aug. 1. Any records not picked up will be destroyed. The records may be needed by the student or the parents for social security benefits or other purposes. The Special Education office will be open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Aug. 1.
Free Summer Meals For Kids
El Campo Independent School District is providing healthy summer meals for kids ages 18 and younger at Hutchins Elementary, 1006 Roberts. Breakfast is from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch will be from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. For information call 543-4262.
Bingo Held At American Legion
El Campo American Legion hosts bingo games every Friday at 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m., card sales at 6 p.m. and games at 7 p.m. Snack bar will be open.
Heritage Center Offers Exercise, Bingo
The Heritage Center, 803 Fahrenthold, a non-profit organization, is open to men and women 50 and older for a fee. The center, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., offers use of exercise machines, “Silver Sneakers” chair exercise sessions for those 63 years and older, pool table, dominoes, lending library, lap top computers, games, bingo and opportunities to volunteer. Covered dish luncheons are held once a month.
Resale Store Volunteers Needed
Volunteers are needed at the Crisis Center Resale Store, located at 116 E. First in El Campo. If you would be willing to volunteer a few hours a week please call 541-5797 or go by the store.
Manna Meals Offers Food, Fellowship
Manna Meals is offered at no cost every Monday and Thursday from 5 - 6:30 p.m. All are welcome. Meals are prepared and served by local congregations at 500 Foerster (between Fourth and Fifth Streets in El Campo). For more information, call 505-9362 or mannamealsec@gmail.com.
Veterans Service Office Open
The Wharton County Veteran’s Service Officer will be in the reference room of the El Campo library, 200 W. Church, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Wednesday and in the Frank Shannon building, 1017 North Alabama Road, Wharton, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. - noon and 1 - 5 p.m. Call 532-1311 before you come.
CASA Seeks Volunteers
CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) is looking for volunteers ready to assist children in the El Campo area. Contact Judy Peter for more information at 578-1600 or visit https://casa-mw.org/
Join Wharton’s Walkabouts
The Wharton Downtown Business Association is launching Third Thursday Walkabouts. Visitors can engage in a games, take in a yoga class, read a book, shop, enjoy complimentary wine at select merchant shops or grab a bite to eat. Third Thursday Walkabouts are the third Thursday of each month in downtown Wharton from 4 - 7 p.m. The public is invited, parking is free.
Have Questions About Medicare?
State Health Insurance Assistance Program Counselor Alex Rischan will be at the El Campo Branch Library every third Thursday of each month from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. to offer advice and aid in making sense of Medicare. One-on-one counseling will be given at no cost to you.
Free English Classes At The Library
Classes de ingles gratis para personas que estan comenzando a aprender y practicar ingles. El enfoque sera en el desarrollo del vocabulario, construccion de oraciones y conversacion oral. Cada Sabado a las, 10 a.m. La Biblioteca de El Campo 200 W. Church. Free English classes for individuals who are beginning to learn and practice the English language. Focus will be on vocabulary development, sentence construction and oral conversation. Meet Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the El Campo Branch Library.
Legal Services At No Cost
Texas Legal Services Center is a nonprofit legal aid in the El Campo Branch of the Wharton County Library. The clinic is every third Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Visit www.tlsc.org/familylawclinics to register in advance.
Free Services Offered
The Mainstream Connection, a non-profit, offers pantry assistance, counseling, immigration cases, waivers, translations, evaluations, reference and hardship letters, residency and citizenship applications/renewals, notary services and DACA applications/renewals. Call 832-831-1688.
