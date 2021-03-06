City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
Kerry Lee North, 57, of 509 Oscar was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Monday, March 1 on Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for being a bondsman of bond (possession of dangerous drugs, tampering with evidence and two counts each of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest) along with new charges of evading arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. North had been stopped for a traffic violation. Police used a taser to make the arrest. Processed, North was transferred to the Wharton County Jail the next day.
Josiah Nathaniel Perez, 17, of 404 E. West was arrested at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 2 for being a minor in possession of tobacco and being in possession of marijuana in a drug free zone after being stopped in a school zone for a traffic violation. Processed, Perez was sent to county jail.
Violence, weapons
Garrian Lashaud Perry, 22, of 815 Marionette was arrested at 11:52 a.m. Wednesday, March 3 on warrants for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, endangering a child and Wharton County Sheriff’s Department warrants for failure to appear – evading arrest with a vehicle and endangering a child – placing the child in imminent danger of being harmed. Processed, he was sent to county jail.
City Incidents
Property
Identity theft was reported at Baros Rental, 1009 N. Mechanic, around noon Tuesday, March 2. A forged check was discovered.
Burglars targeted a vehicle parked at H-E-B, 306 N. Mechanic, around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. A wallet and its contents were stolen.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Jarvas Richard Cunningham, 49, of 804 McGrew was arrested at 7:53 a.m. Monday, March 1 for a parole violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antonio Estrada Llanos, 55, of 706 E. Jackson was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 for possession of marijuana.
Ezetric Foshone Goodall, 46, of 703 Center was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Thursday, March 2 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance along with single counts of theft of a firearm and possession of marijuana.
Violence, weapons
Bruce Allen Yerdon Jr., 31, of 511 Texas in Boling was arrested at 11:06 a.m. Monday, March 1 for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.
Erica G. Gebara, 41, of 536 Agnes was arrested at 2:13 p.m. Monday, March 1 for family violence with a previous conviction.
