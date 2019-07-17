A hand-written letter to an El Campo business means a possible prison term for a Wharton man this week.
The letter arrived Monday at Hobo Electric, 1315 S. Mechanic, asking a person with ties to the business or one of its employees to drop theft charges against 53-year-old Christian Marlowe Clements.
“It was not a threat, just coercion,” El Campo Police Sgt. Jennifer Mican told the Leader-News Monday. “The suspect placed a lot of guilt on the victim to get him to drop the charges.”
Instead, police were contacted to hear the report of another crime.
Clements was already being held in the Wharton County Jail Tuesday when the warrant was served against him.
Clements also faces charges of theft of material (aluminum, copper, bronze or brass), possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, a Jackson County warrant for theft, and a Wharton PD warrant for tampering with a witness.
He was held in lieu of $55,000k in bonds as of presstime.
