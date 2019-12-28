Wharton County
Grand Jury Indictments
December Deliberations
(Note: An indictment is not an indication of guilt, but rather a citizen jury’s verdict that a prosecutor has enough evidence against a person to proceed with felony charges.)
Those facing trial include:
• Donovan Richardson, 34, of 601 Correll in Wharton for possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 4. He allegedly had less than a gram of cocaine.
Richardson has prior felony convictions for burglary of a building on Nov. 13, 2007, burglary of a habitation on Nov. 21, 2017 and May 15, 2018, all in Wharton County.
• Artemio Rodriguez Jr., 44, of 611 Bruns in El Campo for aggravated sexual assault of a child on June 15.
Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction for indecency with a child on May 14, 2002 in Wharton County.
• Jason Brock San Miguel, 42, of 2713 N. Fulton in Wharton for burglary of a habitation on Sept. 15.
San Miguel was a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 8, 2014 in Nolan County.
• Joel Shelton, 58, of 407 S. Wharton in El Campo for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 14. He allegedly stabbed two people.
Shelton has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Brazoria County on July 20, 2006.
• Charles Darwin Sonnier Jr., 37, of 307 N. Outlar in Wharton for terroristic threat on Oct. 9. He allegedly threatened to kill two adults and three minors.
Sonnier has prior felony convictions for driving while intoxicated third or more offense on May 23, 2011, evading arrest with a previous conviction on May 23, 2011, and injury to a child on May 27, 2015, all in Travis County.
• Raquel Enocensa Vasquez, 27, of 611 W. Burleson in Wharton on Oct. 10 for theft with two or more previous convictions. She allegedly stole less than $2,500 in merchandise.
Vasquez has two prior misdemeanor theft convictions in Wharton County.
• Veronica Mireles Womack, 41, of 311 Ash in El Campo for retaliation and assault of a public servant on Oct. 11. She allegedly threatened to hurt an El Campo police officer and then kicked him.
