Wharton County residents’ recoveries have outnumbered new cases of the COVID-19 virus over the last four days, but overall the region remains in the danger zone.
“The 14-day total of new cases is 450,” Wharton County Deputy Emergency Management Coordinator Debbie Cenko said Tuesday.
In the last four days, however, 108 new positive cases have been recorded and 132 people have recovered from the pandemic still causing disaster situations across the globe.
With those recoveries, there are currently 304 active cases in Wharton County, almost half (143) are residents of El Campo or immediately nearby. Another 19 active cases are reported in Louise, two in Danevang, two in Glen Flora and one in Egypt.
Positive case counts have fallen more sharply in East Wharton County with only 74 active cases in Wharton, 35 in East Bernard and 19 in Boling.
The state is testing roughly 300 people every Tuesday in addition to any screenings done at medical facilities.
Wharton County falls in Trauma Service Area Q covering the Greater Houston’s almost 6.7 million people and remains in the danger zone with more than 15 percent of total hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients.
“The hospitalization rate in our region is slowly decreasing for COVID patients – and ICU beds are freeing up. We are cautiously optimistic about this trend,” Cenko said.
The rate was 17.09 percent Tuesday, down from 18.8 percent on Jan. 25.
The Department of State Health Services reports 90 Wharton County residents have died as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
The next free countywide testing will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton. Registration is required. The link is https://secure.dentrustocs.com/docs/tdemscreening or you can text DOCSTX to 41411.
