El Campo shoppers aren’t racing to cash registers so far this year, but the city’s main economic indicator continues to show long-term growth.
Sales tax rebated from the state comptroller’s office to the city this month is almost flat when compared to March of 2021, down 0.35 percent.
The $421,106 check is the city’s 1.5 percent “cut” of sales taxes paid in the city limits in January. For the calendar year, the $1.45 million in sales taxes rebated is 4.84 percent higher than the first quarter of 2021.
The rebate was down slightly in February, reflecting purchases made locally in December. January’s check, however, was 18.93 percent more than the payment sent out in January of 2021.
“It can be a little discouraging, but last year was a record sales tax year for El Campo,” City Development Corporation of El Campo Executive Director Carolyn Gibson said Tuesday. “The overall picture that is still very rosy ... I would not be discouraged, shopping locally is truly having a good impact on our El Campo businesses.”
Most of the city’s sales tax rebate goes into the municipal general fund and is El Campo’s largest source of income.
“While not alarming, (the slight decrease in sales taxes) is worth evaluating as we move into our next budget cycle. So far, we’re still ahead over the same period last year,” City Manager Courtney Sladek said. “We’re looking at this revenue source monthly, and we’re cautious about the direction it can go, especially when you factor in inflation and rising gas prices.”
Sales tax helps pay for everything from police cars and copy paper in the city’s general fund. The more funding the city receives from sales tax, the less property tax it needs to charge.
Of the 1.5-cent El Campo rebate, a quarter cent goes to the CDC funding its economic development mission.
“The great thing about our sales tax trends over the last couple of years is it shows a need for our local businesses. This helps make the case for them to expand and for new businesses to look seriously at locating in El Campo,” Gibson said.
“Remember, if you can’t get it in El Campo always ask a local business if they can get what you are looking for. I am sure they would appreciate the opportunity to keep your business. If, when all else fails and you can’t find it here, buy it online and have it shipped to you, we get sales tax proceeds on those sales too,” she added.
The city ended the 2021 calendar year with sales tax up 13.76 percent from $4.79 million to $5.45 million. In 2020, El Campo sales tax rebates were up 6.94 percent from 2019. The last year El Campo experienced a sales tax loss was 2016, when collections were down 3.41 percent.
County Reports
Wharton County’s half-cent sales tax rebate plunged 25.71 percent this month from $387,446 to $287,820. For the calendar year, the county’s returns are up 1.36 percent from $1,004,168 to $1,017,865.
Last year ended with Wharton County reporting a 27.68 percent gain over 2020 which was up 3.73 from 2019.
The city of Wharton’s sales tax rebate was down 1.48 percent from the March 2021’s tally, from $190,312 to $187,490. However, for the calendar year, Wharton’s return is up 5.56 percent so far from $653,786 to $690,168.
The City of Wharton ended 2021 with a 14.63 percent increase over 2020 which was down 0.29 percent in comparison to 2019.
The City of East Bernard received a $43,116 this month, up from $37,624 in March 2021, a strong 14.59 percent gain. For the calendar year, East Bernard sales tax returns are up 24.9 percent from $119,977 to $149,863.
The small city ended 2021 almost flat with just a 0.2 percent gain over 2020 which was up 13.55 percent from 2019.
Statewide
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar rebated $913.3 million to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts in March, 19.8 percent more than in March 2021.
“January state sales tax collections reached another all-time monthly high, with receipts from almost all major economic sectors rocketing above year-ago levels,” Hegar said, adding in many areas spending surpassed pre-pandemic levels.
February receipts statewide were up 28.6 percent raising the possibility of a stronger El Campo return in April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.