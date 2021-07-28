A road-munching piece of equipment has saved the City of El Campo more than $1 million, council learned Monday night.
Those savings come from an asphalt reclamation process which allows crews to use old road material to build new streets. The procedure stars the Zipper, a $270,000 piece of equipment, that literally gobbles up a street. Then, as happily as a good many tons of steel can be, spits it back out again, and the material is ready to be turned into a brand new roadway. The process allows the same material to be re-compacted and used multiple times.
About two full miles of roadway have been rebuilt so far, of about 10 roads.
Prior to the Zipper’s purchase in 2019, contractors had been charging the city $35-45 per square yard, Director of Public Works Kevin Thompson told council. The Zipper can do it for $8.12 per square yard.
For the work done thus far, it’s a $1,032,799 difference.
“It already paid for itself in the first 5,000 yards of roadway,” Thompson said.
The process is faster than hiring a contracted crew as well.
City staff are reviewing the condition of each road in town and re-reviewing when conditions change.
“We see the effects of large trucks and weather on roads,” Thompson said. “We keep what’s good and reclaim what’s not.”
The city will post its work plan on its website along with the completion estimates by roadway.
The needs “are growing almost daily due to wet weather,” Thompson said.
Councilwoman Gloria Harris called upon the police department and public works crews to do more to protect El Campo’s roadways following the presentation.
She used truck traffic on Alice Street and vehicles coming and going from a business there as an example. “By the old aluminum plant they ain’t doing noting but tearing up our streets,” Harris said.
Signs prohibiting truck traffic have been posted, and Police Chief Gary Williamson said he would step up patrols in the area.
