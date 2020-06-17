COVID-19 cases in Wharton County continue to grow, up 41 cases this month with 94 total people testing positive.
For most, it’s a relatively mild condition with fever and often pneumonia clearing up in weeks. For others, it’s life-threatening. One Wharton County resident, an 85-year-old El Campo woman, died from the virus’ effects.
“We have to practice social distancing and proper hygiene,” Wharton County Judge Phillip Spenrath said Tuesday, adding he’s “not totally shocked (by the increase). The economy is opening up. It’s summer time and younger people, all people, have been cramped up. They are going out.”
El Campo Mayor Randy Collins agreed that the reopening of the state with the relaxation of stay-at-home orders is contributing to the rise in virus numbers.
“People have gotten more lax ... I think people are tired of the whole thing,” he said. “No one has any idea how long it will last (or future guidelines). What’s it going to do at church? What’s it going to do at school? What’s it going to do at community gatherings? Maybe it’s something we are going to have to learn to deal with in the future (long term).”
The rising infection rate has become a statewide concern with case counts setting records four straight days in a row. Monday marked the highest number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide since the start of the global pandemic prompting the governor to address the state.
Although officials are concerned with the rising rates, it’s still just a small portion of the overall population effected – 94 of roughly 42,000 in Wharton County, for example.
Hospitals are still able to handle the patient load, Spenrath said, but added less information will be provided by the Department of State Health Services. “They will no longer provide information on individual cases. They are just kind of overwhelmed,” he said.
Concerns of a new wave statewide are continuing to grow, the judge added, saying, “We’re spiking.”
El Campo Memorial Hospital has 35 beds in place, but is licensed for 49.
“We have been able take care of all of the positive hospitalized patients that have been admitted. Many of the patients that test positive are sent home to quarantine and do not require hospitalization,” ECMH Managed Care and Marketing Coordinator Donna Mikeska said.
The hospital has built in flexibility if a surge in hospital beds is required.
“We have plans in place to add more hospital beds if necessary, just as we did with Hurricane Harvey were had over 90 patients,” she said.
The National Guard is setting up testing sites in the county daily this week. Anyone wanting to be tested must call 512-883-2400 or visit www.TXCOVIDTEST.org. The registration period for testing begins 24 hours before a site opens. Testing is by appointment only. Sites are:
• Today – East Bernard American Legion Post, 8110 Hwy. 60.
• Tomorrow – Wharton Civic Center, 1924 N. Fulton.
• Friday, June 19 – El Campo Civic Center, 2350 N. Mechanic.
All testing centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. by appointment only.
