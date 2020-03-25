City Incidents
Property
A cheap beer bandit struck at Walmart, 3413 West Loop, last week stealing more than 80 cans of beer, most of it the bargain variety.
A hit-and-run was reported on the grounds of Vallejo Properties, 1610 S. Mechanic, sometime between 5:45 p.m. Friday, March 20 and 8:50 a.m. Saturday, March 21. A vehicle sustained an estimated $1,500 in damage.
Violence, weapons
A case of family violence was reported in the 300 block of Lincoln around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Minor injuries were reported.
Other
A counterfeit $100 bill was discovered in the 200 block of West Monseratte around 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 20.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Rhonda Ann Moore, 47, of 464-A Bartlett in Victoria was arrested by state troopers at 4:17 p.m. Thursday, March 12 for driving while intoxicated.
Orlando Joseph Romo, 22, of 504 Carson Circle in Wharton was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 9:25 p.m. Thursday, March 12 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the next day.
Robin Rene Brewster, 54, of 108 E. Watt was booked at 4:27 p.m. Friday, March 13 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Kolbi Milton Lewis, 20, of 6402 Binalong in Katy was arrested at noon Friday, March 13 for possession of marijuana. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Ramiro Rosiles Jr., 22, of 307 Tallow Lane was booked at 10:20 p.m. Friday, March 13 on warrants for failing to identify and marijuana possession. Processed, he posted $5,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Damerion Antonio Ward, 22, of 3523 Ewing in Manvel was arrested by WCSO at noon Friday, March 13 for marijuana possession. Processed, he posted a $500 bond and was released the same day.
Violence, weapons
Salvador Rene Pineda, 38, of 408 Correll in Wharton was arrested by DPS at 6:23 p.m. Thursday, March 12 for violating a protective order.
Other
Chloe Delia Aranda, 20, of 606 Omega was booked at 2:09 a.m. Sunday, March 15 on an undefined Class C misdemeanor. She posted a $200 bond and was released the same day.
