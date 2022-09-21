After a two-year hiatus, El Campo’s Prairie Days festival is making its comeback next Saturday.
The festival will be 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 in Alamo Park behind the South Mechanic Street Post Office for the first time since 2019.
“We’re excited to come back. We couldn’t have done it in 2020 if we tried, no one would issue permits and we couldn’t do it in 2021. We were told to hold the off on large events,” Chamber of Commerce President Rebecca Munos said.
The event was canceled in 2021 due to low vendor participation and manpower as well as COVID concerns. This year there are currently 30 vendors signed up with applications still coming. The last Prairie day’s had almost 40 vendors.
Some of which include food trucks and booths serving everything from turkey legs and ribs to funnel cake and fruit cobblers, as well as clothing, metal yard decor and home decorations.
The Prairie Days festival brings in vendors and events that appeal to all ages and tastes. “We will have children’s games and activities, a petting zoo for the kids. We have a variety of craft and food booths ... We hope all the families will come out and enjoy themselves,” Munos said.
The music kicks off at 11 a.m. with Al Sulak and the Country Sounds, followed by the Cory Green Band at 5 p.m., Rewind Texas at 7 p.m. and CTS band, Queen of Tejano Tribute rounds out the night at 9 p.m.
The event, held in early fall, draws crowds from the county and beyond.
“It’s a chance for everyone to come together. It’s the only festival in El Campo and we have something for everyone, they can all come out and enjoy. You can connect with people you haven’t seen in a long time,” Munos said.
While entrance, and music, is free some of the children’s activities do cost money, children’s games, face painting and the petting zoo for example. Individual tickets or day-bracelets will be available but the price has yet to be finalized.
With less than a 3 percent chance of rain, as forecast by the Weather Channel and a high of 91, it’s looking like a comfortable weekend.
“We’ve always been blessed with beautiful weather for the event and we hope that holds true,” Munos said.
The free event is traditionally difficult to get a head count on, for lack of ticket sales, but Munos estimates attendance is normally in the thousands.
The chamber is still accepting applications for vendors that want to participate in the festivities, they can apply at www.elcampochamber.com.
