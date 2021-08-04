A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) shelter/dome in Wharton ISD likely will not be built after the district trustees said in a workshop last week they did not want to provide the required $1.5 million in funding.
Trustees had been in a meeting with Wharton city officials and will have to take formal action later.
Mayor Tim Barker said the city did not could not provide the funding either.
WISD Superintendent Dr. Michael O’Guin can still renovate the Wharton High School gym, and construct locker rooms at Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
“We don’t have to have a FEMA safe shelter,” O’Guin said.
The proposed safe dome was not intended to house the general public. Instead, 694 emergency responders ranging from police, fire and EMS to public works and those working with evacuations.
