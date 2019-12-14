Negotiations between the school board and Hecate Energy Ramsey, LLC and SunChase Power, LLC, two solar energy companies seeking tax relief, highlight this month’s Louise ISD board meeting. A discussion on district policy for student organizations’ out-of-state travel and revisions to the public comments policy are among other action items.
LISD’s school board approved applications from Hecate Energy and SunChase Power, in March and May respectively, for a Chapter 313 ad valorem (property) tax limitation agreement. The two companies’ filed applications with the state comptroller, which were accepted.
“It’s a windfall for Louise ISD, for the homeowners, for the businesses that pay taxes,” Superintendent Garth Oliver said.
The school board will discuss tax abatement agreements with the two solar companies. Hecate, for example, could pay taxes on a maximum of $20 million rather than $325 million. They could contribute $50,000 in payments in lieu of taxes to LISD annually if an agreement is reached.
“We have people say, ‘well, I pay my taxes, so they should too,’” Oliver said. “They are going to be paying taxes. On $20 million. How much are you paying taxes on? They’re only asking the county for a 40 percent abatement for five years. That’s nearly unheard of.”
For the last few months, the school board has attempted to establish an out-of-state travel policy for extracurricular groups in the district. At November’s meeting, the board looked at policies established by other districts, but did not draft one of their own, deciding to continue the discussion this month.
The board will consider approving amendments to board meeting policy from the Texas Association of School Boards. If the board elects to follow the TASB’s suggested changes, community members will be limited to two minutes of speaking time per person at board meetings.
“We can limit it to each person talking about that topic has two minutes,” Oliver said. “So, if 100 people show up, then that’s 200 minutes of listening to the same topic.”
Each member of the public who wishes to speak legally has the right to speak at school board meetings. The time limit is to prevent filibuster situations from interfering with board meetings, according to Oliver.
The LISD school board will meet at 7 p.m. at the Louise ISD building at 408 Second.
