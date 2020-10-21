City Arrests
Alcohol, drugs
A teenager was arrested on the grounds of El Campo Middle School, 4010 FM 2765, after a Vape pen was seized around 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Patricia Ann Garcia-Martinez, 36, 510 Mayfield was arrested at 7:23 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 on warrants for two counts of delivery of a controlled substance as well as two counts of no insurance and driving while license invalid. She was also served warrants for single counts of failure to yield right of way, speeding, expired drivers license, failure to appear. Garcia stands accused of being involved in events June 19 which led to the seizure of cocaine, methamphetamines and slightly more than $2,000 cash. Processed, she was transferred to the Wharton County Jail.
Rudy Hernandez, 37, of 2619 E. Imperial Oaks in Alton was arrested at 1:31 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 for driving while intoxicated third or more offense after being stopped in the 1400 block of East Jackson. Processed, Hernandez was sent to county jail. Once there, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released later that day.
Jesse Martinez, 25, of 803 Erin was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 for driving while intoxicated and no driver’s license after officers were summoned to a crash in the 1300 block of Thrift. Processed, he was transferred to county jail. Once there, he posted a $1,500 bond and was released the same day.
Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 34, of 611 College was arrested at 12:11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana after a chase from the 100 block of West Norris to the 600 block of College. Processed, he was shipped to county jail. Once there, he was charged with vandalism as well.
Property
Ana Patricia Escamilla, 43, of 810 Empire was arrested at 2:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions. She stands accused of stealing about $400 in household items from Walmart, 3413 West Loop, on Oct. 11. After processing, Escamilla was sent to county jail. Once there, an additional warrant for theft with two or more previous convictions was served. She posted $10,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Damion Jermaine Wilkerson, 34, of 611 College faces charges of criminal mischief after alleged actions at 5:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 while being held in the El Campo city jail. He allegedly did an estimated $3,000 damage to the glass in a cell door and the metal table inside a cell.
Violence, weapons
Kenneth Franklin Hibbs, 61, of 206 Devereaux in Diboll was served at warrant at the county jail for cruelty to animals based on his alleged actions in the 2200 block of Sue on Oct. 2.
City Incidents
Property
Police are investigating a report of identity theft filed on Willow Creek Drive. The crime took place between Sept. 13 and Oct. 16.
Someone attempted to pass a forged $1,000 check at Quick N Easy No. 1, 703 E. Second, on Oct. 8. The crime was discovered and reported eight days later.
In excess of $100 in candy and chips were stolen from the grounds of El Campo High School, 600 W. Norris, between 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 13 and 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16.
More than $1,000 in battery cores were reported stolen from El Campo Parts - NAPA, 603 N. Mechanic. The burglar(s) came into the side door stealing the 35 items.
Family Dollar, 1207 N. Mechanic, became the target for a thief who needed a cat collar among other items around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Loss is less than $100.
Violence, weapons
Family violence was reported in the 1200 block of Business around 12:15 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16. Injuries were reported.
The grounds of El Campo Memorial Hospital, 303 Sandy Corner Road, became a site for family violence around 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct.17. Injuries were reported.
Another case of family violence with injuries took place in the 600 block of College around midnight Sunday, Oct. 18.
Police are investigating a compliant of deadly conduct taking place in the 300 block of Higbee around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. No additional information was available as of press time.
County Jail Bookings
Alcohol, drugs
Katalin Lou Burns, 25, of 918 Liberty was arrested at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Processed, she posted $2,000 bond and was released the next day.
Heriberto Gabriel Moreno, 21, of 316 Palacios was booked at 10:13 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
Alejandro R. Rodriguez-Morfin, 30, of 2903 Gold in Mission was arrested by sheriff’s deputies at 5:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15 for money laundering. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the next day.
Leo Bray Hudlin, 19, of 811 N. Washington was booked at 6:49 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 on warrants for three counts of possession of a controlled substance and single counts of having a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of a dangerous drug and assault causing injury. Processed, he posted $16,000 in bonds and was released the next day.
Other
Michael Paul Washburn, 29, of 1221 Pecan Valley in Wharton was arrested by state troopers at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12 on a warrant for failing to comply with a sex offender’s registration requirements. Processed, he posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day.
Erwin Darnell Armstrong, 42, of 1217 Kingston in Wharton was booked at 8:46 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 on a warrant for failure to pay child support.
Johnny Lee Zamora, 35, of 211 Forrest was booked at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14 for a parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.