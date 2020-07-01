Wharton County
Court Actions
Plea bargain agreements
(Note: All cases below are felonies unless otherwise noted.)
Those pleading guilty and accepting punishment include:
• Reginald Lynn Austin, 50, of 1621 Connie in Wharton for family violence causing injury, a Class A misdemeanor, on April 13 and possession of a controlled substance on April 18, 2019. He was sentenced to 420 days in county jail collectively with credit for the full time served.
• Cesar Julian Herrera- Garcia, 45, of 307 Lundy in El Campo for driving while intoxicated third offense or more on Feb. 10, 2019. He was placed on four years probation and be required to place an interlock device on his vehicle to test his alcohol level before it starts.
The judge also ordered Herrera to perform 200 hours community service, pay a $3,000 fine and have his driver’s license suspended.
• Justice Gabriel Little, 18, of 109 Palm in Marlin for evading arrest with a vehicle on Nov. 6, 2019. He was placed on five years deferred probation, ordered to attend awareness classes, write a letter of apology to the law enforcer he fled from that day and pay $100 in restitution.
With deferred probation, Little’s conviction won’t be held against him if he is able to complete all terms.
• Lamar Reginald McKnight Jr., 21, of 501 E. West in El Campo for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on June 9. He was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for 356 days already served.
In a separate court action, McKnight’s probation for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance on Nov. 25, 2016 was revoked and he was sentenced to a concurrent 247 days is county jail with credit for the full term already served.
