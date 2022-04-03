Although no action was taken, Wharton County commissioners heard a report from consultant Eric Scheibe regarding changes to the county’s subdivision policy.
He gave the commissioners a list of 30 proposed changes.
Several had to do with private roads to make sure they are built to county specifications in terms of width, depth and materials used.
Scheibe said that is necessary to assure that large vehicles like ambulances and buses can get down them and also to make sure they are a fit for county maintenance if they should ever become county roads.
Other changes included things such as reducing the number of plat or land use plan copies, putting the responsibility for short-form plat approvals on the county engineer rather than the precinct commissioner, managing off-site runoff, driveway spacing and more.
Scheibe’s firm was hired to review the subdivision policy and a review committee was formed that includes commissioners Doug Mathews and Richard Zahn, Scheibe, and Monica Martin, the county’s permits and inspections and 9-1-1 rural addressing official.
The commissioners indicated they like the proposals, but had a few suggestions that will be worked into a final draft to be presented to the commissioners court for approval.
