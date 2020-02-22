The Rotary Club of El Campo is hoping the community will step up and support its March 5 fundraiser, a seafood dinner with raffles and auctions.
“This year’s live auction promises to offer some quite unique items, including nine guides in the ever-popular Margarita Cup Fishing tournament in July. It should be fun,” Fundraiser Chairman Courtney Sladek said.
Rotary President P.J. Herrmann and Sladek have the event going in full motion and announced the menu and raffle details.
A menu of fried fish, shrimp étouffée and coleslaw will be prepared by Rotarians and their spouses and sold for $15 per plate.
A raffle for a chance at $23,000 in prizes will be drawn that night, as well as live and silent auctions and a bait-bucket-style drawing ($5 raffle) will be featured. Instead of pick-o-the-litter tumbler raffle, there will be a drawing for a $1,000 gift card.
Raffle and meal tickets are available from any El Campo Rotarian.
The fundraiser feeds between 1,000 to 1,500 meals and now offers to-go plates for those unable to attend.
This year’s fundraiser will honor long-time Rotarian Billy Rioux.
The Rotary fundraiser will be Thursday, March 5 at the El Campo Civic Center. Serving starts at 5:30 p.m.
Proceeds support projects including the El Campo Memorial Hospital Expansion, $7,500 in high school scholarships, EarlyActs/First Knights at Northside Elementary, Interact Clubs, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA), Hospice Support, Boys & Girls Club, The Heritage Center, Reading is Fundamental, The Crisis Center – Wharton and Matagorda counties, All The Little Thing Country, Project Graduation, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and International Youth Exchange.
Title, signature, event, corporate and virtual sponsors can contact Carolyn Gibson, sponsor chairperson at cgibson@elcampoeco.org.
