El Campo Public Works crews are trying to keep seasonal swatting at a minimum through preemptive strikes on the area’s mosquito population.
This includes larvicide in drainage ditches and monitoring any area where water may stand.
The effort, Mayor Pro Tem Philip Miller said, is working.
“I want to thank city employees and whoever did the spraying. I think there are less (mosquitoes) than ever before. You really did a good job,” he told staff during the public comments portion of Monday’s session.
Crews aren’t currently spraying, Public Works Director Kevin Thompson said, but are ready to do so.
“It will rain again and they will return in force. We’ll be ready when they do,” Thompson said.
The public can help in the battle against mosquitoes.
“The single most important thing the community can do to manage mosquito populations is to manage standing water in your environment,” Thompson said.
Area residents are asked to make sure everything from ruts that hold standing water to clogged gutters and downspouts are drained whenever it rains. Lawn or yard ornaments with standing water features should be drained and refilled on a regular basis along with bird baths.
Generally, it’s five days between a rain and upswing in mosquito numbers.
When the biting bugs begin to become noticeable, it’s recommended people avoid being outside at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active for their own comfort.
The use of insect repellent is encouraged. State officials recommend those containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus/para-menthane-diol.
