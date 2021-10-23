The Texas Legislature adjourned its third special session of the year on Tuesday despite a failure to pass all of Gov. Greg Abbott’s agenda.
The legislature passed six out of 10 priorities assigned by Gov. Abbott, including how to spend billions in COVID-19 relief funds and the approval of new district maps before closing the session.
One of Abbott’s top priorities was to create a law to prevent vaccine mandates, but the measure failed to garner enough support among Republicans, and it could not pass both chambers.
“COVID-19 vaccines are strongly encouraged for those eligible to receive one, but must always be voluntary for Texans,” Abbott said in a press release. “I am adding this issue to the agenda for the Third Called Session of the legislature that is currently convened so that the legislature has the opportunity to consider this issue through legislation.”
The main focus of the special session was to redraw the state’s political maps for the next 10 years, based on new population data from the census. Both chambers approved a negotiated, final version of the congressional map, which will go to Gov. Abbott for his signature.
The Senate approved the map on a 18-13 vote, and the House followed with an 84-59 tally.
Another last-minute legislation passed is a proposal that will ask voters whether or not to increase the homestead property tax exemption.
Texas homeowners, includinbg in Wharton County, will likely save an average of $176 on their property tax bill, said state Sen. Paul Bettencourt, R-Houston, who authored the legislation.
Although the last session has ended, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his support for the governor to pass his agenda.
“TX Senate just finished a strong conservative session. But more needs to be done,” Lt. Gov. Patrick said on Twitter. “Senate added felony penalties for illegal voting, but the House cut to a misdemeanor. House needs to pass an election forensic audit bill. I support Gov. Greg Abbott calling us back to pass both.”
So far, Gov. Abbott has not indicated whether he would call another special session to take on the items left undone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.