You will not be casting a ballot on Monday despite the fact calenders call for early voting in city, school district and other local elections to get under way.
Instead, those scheduled May 3 elections will be conducted in November in conjunction with the presidential election as well as other federal, state and county offices – assuming, of course, that the November election goes off as planned.
“In the past, we’ve used one ballot, like when we’ve had amendments and a Boling and Louise school district race, but right now I don’t know,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter said Friday. “It’s the first time we’ve been through it.”
If all elections are on the same ballot, it will make it one of the longer ballots in El Campo history. Turnout anticipated to be large.
Typically, a contested city at-large race draws less than 1,000 registered voters, and the last presidential ballot drew 59 percent of Wharton County’s registered voters to the polls.
Despite anticipated numbers, Richter said her people should be able to handle the election.
“I don’t think it will strain them as long as I know (procedures) beforehand. I do not want a mess in November,” she said.
For the upcoming July runoff election to decide the tax assessor-collector, voting machines will have to be placed at least six feet apart and possibly wiped down after each voter.
“But I’m expecting a very low turnout for that one,” Richter said.
During the six-month gap between when the City of El Campo’s election should be held and when it actually will take place, all council terms are extended and how the mayor should be elected question poised to voters remains unanswered.
On the El Campo school board, incumbents remain in place as well as including one who had not sought re-election.
Contested races on the junior college board remain pending as well as a convoluted court case involving the Isaacson Municipal Utility District and its pending May slate of candidates.
