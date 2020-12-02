El Campo may have the very first walking trail in the nation made from reclaimed road material, local officials said, adding the fact it may equal a savings in excess of $100,000.
With public works crews and a road-gobbling machine known as an Asphalt Zipper doing the work, rebuilding the eight-tenths of a mile walking oval cost $14,357, according to Public Works Director Kevin Thompson.
Originally constructed with a simple gravel base, it was overlaid with asphalt more than 20 years ago. Since then, the trail had considerably deteriorated with an uneven surface and ankle twisting cracks.
“The job took about a week to complete, but that includes curing time and some point repairs of soft areas. Approximately 20 work hours for our public works crews, including sealing of the surface,” Thompson said. “Our road equipment and team made quick work of this project.”
Total cost was $3.51 per square yard in comparison to $20 to $30 per square yard for a contractor.
“Using the conventional process of removing existing material and hauling off, stabilizing the subgrade then adding base back and then trail surface (would cost) approximately $75,000 to $125,000,” Thompson said. “I’d say considerable savings.”
Most of the material used to build the new trail came from recycling the old with some limestone used for doubling its width from four to eight feet.
“The reclamation machine allowed public works to rethink the trails structure ... We wanted to upgrade the amenity to accommodate all walkers and joggers alike,” Thompson said, adding, “We added a passing lane.”
The new trail should have an extended life due to waterproofing that takes place as the reclaimed material is put back down.
“The public works crews are very proud of what they have accomplished, they definitely take pride in this,” Thompson said.
Other plans for Friendship Park include additional benches and trash cans along the path.
Although it’s designed for street work, the zipper can be utilized on projects like rebuilding the trail or creating a new one elsewhere.
“This system could be used to create trails anywhere,” Thompson said.
He added, “As far as we know, this is the first time a walking/jogging trail has been reclaimed in this manner anywhere in the U.S. By reclaiming the park trail, we have reused the materials already in place and giving them a new life.
“The circumstances like this create opportunities to use innovation and out-of-the-box thinking to make great things happen. Great things are rarely done by one person ... they are done by a team.”
