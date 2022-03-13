A pair of Louise residents were honored for their service to the community at the 62nd annual Louise-Hillje Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Daphanie Pinkston and Crystal Bone were honored by friends and family for their efforts.
Pinkston was named Citizen of the Year for her work with both veterans and stray dogs.
She works in partnership with Adopt-a-Vet, helping veterans renovate their homes to accommodate injuries they received. Ramps and wheelchair-accommodating furniture and appliances are among assistance efforts the program offers.
“I take them to doctors and help them get the counseling and benefits they need,” Pinkston said.
She also operates Deez Louise Dogs, a nonprofit helping get stray dogs off the streets into homes.
Deez Louise Dogs partners with Little Rhody Rescue of Rhode Island and Animal Rescue Kingdom of Oregon, ensuring strays in Texas find homes.
Pinkston was born in Wadsworth and moved to Louise with her family almost 22 years ago. After her stint as a nurse, she just kept helping people.
She isn’t done with her community projects yet.
“I’ve been trying to get the food bank to town. Our community needs it, especially now,” Pinkston said.
Pinkston’s award was presented by Chamber Director, Shannon Courville.
The Louise Chamber, in partnership with Louise ISD, recognized Bone as their Educator of the Year for her dedication to Louise students.
She started a reading program a decade ago, targeting students who needed extra help.
“We pulled students out that were struggling to read, (testing) them with their parents and teachers to target what they needed. The foundational skills for reading,” Bone said. The program identifies specific weaknesses in children’s understanding; grammar, spelling or phonics and that helps their teachers know the specific gaps that the student has and gives them an idea how to close them.
Bone has been crafting programs to help Louise students for years and spends her time researching the latest Texas Education Agency requirements for classroom improvement even shadowing other schools to take information back for her students at home.
The Van Vleck native had high praise for her fellow Louise teachers.
“It became instant family. We’re all Educators of the Year, we couldn’t do it without each other,” she said.
As is tradition, recipients aren’t told about their award until they’re called on stage. “I was there as a co-worker, there to be support for whoever won. Then I realized they were talking about me and then my family came out, it was a big surprise,” Bone said.
She was presented with her award by Louise Elementary School Principal, Lori Heard.
After a yearlong delay due to COVID-19, the banquet was held at the Rustic Chandelier on Feb. 28.
