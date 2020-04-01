While schools are closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Louise ISD Band Director Kasey Chitmon challenged students to stay musically active by hosting “porch concerts,” a trend where musicians in quarantine perform outside for their neighbors or share videos of their music online.
Chitmon has been able to continue instruction with his students remotely since LISD closed, but hoped porch concerts would encourage students to be creative. Chitmon shared a video online of his own trombone performance on March 27.
“On a basic level, it’s an outlet for stress relief,” Chitmon said. “It breaks the monotony of (students’ daily routine) and gives them a chance to be creative outside of being in school.”
Junior Katy Cook, who played “Believer” by Imagine Dragons on trombone, performed outside her house for her family.
“(The song) is pretty fitting for the situation we’re in with the Coronavirus,” Cook said. “You really have to be a believer that things will be better.”
Damian Gundelach, a freshman, performed “Amazing Grace” on trumpet while sitting on his porch steps. Gundelach said he was nervous to share his video, at first, but persevered. The song he chose is one of his grandpa’s favorites.
Sophomore Keegan Kostelnik played “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen on piano in his bedroom.
“I hope it all shows that even though we have a time like this that’s so stressful, that … we can still have fun and enjoy doing what (we) do and making others have fun,” Kostelnik said.
Playing a warm-up song she’d practiced daily on her trombone in band class, sixth grader Riley Meyen performed a porch concert for her mom. She hopes people viewing her video realize that band is a lot of fun, Meyen said.
Brothers Hunter and Fischer Swint, seventh grade baritone and fifth grade clarinet players, respectively, performed separate pieces for their mom. Both Swints said they hoped their music brings joy to people who see their videos online.
Others who filmed porch concerts include freshman Blake Beeson, seventh-grader Kyle Beeson, senior Cameron Cortez, junior Charlie Huerta, freshman Andrew Huerta and senior Isabel Lilie.
“The community has been very supportive of it,” Chitmon said. “They really enjoyed seeing the kids’ performances. It gives them something to look forward to and listen to as well.”
