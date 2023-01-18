Election season is beginning again as a pair of El Campo ISD trustee positions are coming up on this May’s election.
Terms for Position 7, currently held by Susan Nohavitza, and Position 6, currently held by board Vice President Anthony Dorotik, are both expiring.
Candidates interesting in representing their school board district can start the process today as the filing process just opened with the Wharton County Office of Elections. Potential candidates have a month to file to run, the window to file closes on Feb. 17 as per the Secretary of State.
El Campo residents looking to run have to meet a bare set of qualifications to serve on the board; 12 months of residency in the state and six months in the territory the office is serving, not convicted of a felony and must be a citizen of age at the time of the election, as reported by the ECISD board policies.
Dorotik, Position 6, was re-elected to the school board in 2017 after stepping down previously due some family members seeking employment with the district.
He ran in 2020 in an uncontested election.
Dorotik has been involved in agriculture for almost 50 years after graduating from Texas A&M in 1974.
Nohavitza, Position 7, was initially elected in 2020 after retiring from ECISD after a 31-year career, she ran unopposed as well.
She was a third grade teacher for 15 years and worked for 16 years following as an educational diagnostician.
