One-in-four mail ballot requests rejected so far

About 25 percent of Wharton County residents requesting mail in ballots have been rejected so far, officials say.
The Wharton County Office of Elections Administration is now giving those with rejected requests the opportunity to refile before the Feb. 18 deadline.
“We currently have about 161 voters registered to receive their ballot by mail. I would guess we had maybe 50 that had issues,” Wharton County Elections Administrator Cindy Richter told the Leader-News.
Statewide large metros have reported rejection rates as high as one half with new tighter restrictions on mail-in ballots.
To qualify for a mail-in ballot, the requesting person must be: 65 years or older; sick; disabled; can prove they will be out of the county throughout early voting period and on Election Day, be expected to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day; or be in jail yet eligible to vote.
Voter ID laws remain in effect with all casing ballots whether via mail, during early voting or on Election Day.
Address verification is another concern, Richter said. “Many people have moved and did not update their address with us. Be it as simple as getting or dropping a P.O. box or actually moving. When people vote they may be surprised they are suspended and are asked to fill out a form,” she said.
At the primary polls is where many voters may experience some confusion when the full effects of the 2020 Census and the subsequent redistricting are found on Republican and Democratic tickets.
In Wharton County, redrawn lines have moved residents out of Congressional District 27 currently held by Michael Cloud and State Senate District 18 with incumbent Lois Kolkhorst.
In the upcoming primary, residents will find themselves in Congressional District 22 with incumbent Troy Nehls and State Senate District 17 held by Joan Huffman.
The county is still in State Representative District 85, currently held by Phil Stephenson, but the district has been largely reshaped.
