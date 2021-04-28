After receiving Texas House support, a bill that would allow permitless, open carry starts making its way through the state senate armed with the support of local officials.
Wharton County’s state representative, Phil Stephenson, R-Wharton, was a co-author and among the 87 voting in support of House Bill 1927 on Friday, April 16 sending it to the Senate for consideration.
“Texans have the right to carry a firearm in their car, at their business, in their home; everywhere except on their person. I co-authored and voted for HB 1927 because I believe it is a significant step forward for gun rights in Texas,” Stephenson said. “The vast majority of my Republican colleagues in the Texas House, as well as numerous Democrats, due to the growing anti-Second Amendment zeal on a federal level, believe that this step was important in protecting our right to bear arms.”
Referred to the senate Constitutional Issues and Special Committee, the bill is set for a public hearing tomorrow.
If ultimately approved, it would permit those 21 years and older who can legally carry a firearm, to carry it without having to get a license.
The bill, however, also authorizes “a peace officer ... to disarm a person at any time the officer reasonably believes it is necessary for the protection of the person, officer or another individual.”
The proposal keeps in place laws that prohibits the carrying of a firearm at bars, schools, hospitals, jails and rooms where governmental meetings are taking place among other locations.
“I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and I believe that people have the right to protect and defend themselves,” Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar said, but added, “A concern I have about this new legislation is no training on safety, handling, etc. is required to be able to carry in public. Even for one to go hunting in the state of Texas, one is required to have Hunter’s Education. It is a fundamental effort to keep the safety of others paramount.”
El Campo Police Chief Gary Williamson joined Srubar in his support of the Second Amendment and in his concern over the current bill’s wording.
“The one issue that concerns me about the proposed constitutional carry bill is that there is no way to ensure a minimal level of good gun safety practices or firearms proficiency by those who would carry under the proposed bill,” he said. “The current licensing requirements for concealed and open carry require an applicant to demonstrate a minimum level of proficiency and safe gun handling. Sometimes, even law enforcement and military personnel have accidents with firearms ... This is the one issue holding me back on supporting this bill.”
Neither department has concerns with an increased number of guns on the street affecting officer safety and don’t anticipate an increase in gun-related crime.
“We frequently encounter people carrying handguns ... law-abiding citizens and criminals. I am in favor of more good guys with guns,” Williamson said. “They aren’t the ones law enforcement are worried about. We are worried about criminals with guns.”
The proposed change does put an additional burden on the public, according to the sheriff.
“When it comes to carrying a firearm, one must take on that responsibility ... Knowing how to operate the firearm. Knowing when it is the right time to use the firearm. Knowing what to do in certain situations. If one decides to carry, you now assume all responsibility of that firearm and what conclusions arise,” Srubar said.
Now in the senate, the bill has yet to come before Senator Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, who has indicated her support of the provision.
Law enforcement throughout the area have indicated their support to the senator, spokesman Matthew Russell told the newspaper, but added supporting agencies tend to be from rural areas. Urban areas tend to show more concern, he added.
